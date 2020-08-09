Sunday, 9 August 2020
DONATE
HealthNews

Maids, guards, construction workers and informal merchants at higher risk for COVID-19

The second pandemic wave of COVID-19 in the country has been crueler to the most socially and economically vulnerable population, according to experts.

by Rico
35
Health Maids, guards, construction workers and informal merchants at higher risk for COVID-19

The second pandemic wave of COVID-19 in the country has been crueler to the most socially and economically vulnerable population, according to experts.

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) More than half of those that become infected with COVID-19 are people who work the fields, construction, domestic workers (maids), gardeners, handymen, guards, and informal vendors.

They typically between 20 and 49 years age, the age group with the most reported positive cases in the country, and the population that also infects others more because they are more mobile due to their socio-economic characteristics.

Among these groups, those who are most infected with the new coronavirus are between 20 and 29 years old; followed by those in their thirties.

- payin the bills -

This according to the Expediente Digital Único en Salud (EDUS) – Unique Digital Health Record  – of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), based on the occupational profiles noted in medical records of those who require medical attention.

“The data is kept by the Health Statistics Area of ​​the CCSS,” explained Guiselle Guzmán Saborío, head of Collective Health.

“A little more than 40% (of the patients) appear in our EDUS as inactive (informal vendors), followed by 11.6%, by those engaged in domestic work, handyman, guards, and agricultural or construction workers.

- paying the bills -

“They are people with the lowest socioeconomic level, associated with a more occupational profile of services and laborers. They are also present an increase in symptoms of chronic diseases, which is related to a higher level of clinical severity of COVID-19,″ explained Guzmán.

The latter is probably due to barriers in access to health services, such as the lack of some type of medical insurance.

“The most vulnerable population, the poorest, with less work, the one with the most social deprivation is the one with the most decompensated diseases,” the specialist reaffirmed.

The other occupational categories in which the sick are classified include guards, day laborers and artisans (around 6%), basic service workers, such as cooks, policemen, shopkeepers, demonstrators, shop assistants or supermarkets clerks (4.6%), and administrative personnel, such as secretaries and administrators (5% of all patients).

Following are technicians and professionals (5%), and the rest are divided into smaller groups, where there are professional and scientific categories, Guzmán explained.

“Approximately 60% of the patients are working informally or belong to low-income groups with a lower social index. That is part of the inequality.

- paying the bills --

“An English study in May (Cochrane Iberoamericana), with data from 17 million British patients, found that, among the main factors of death due to COVID, are those that are related to the index of social deprivation, and this it doubles the risk of mortality,” explained Guzmán.

Since June 27, anyone traveling by public transport must wear a mask or face shield. Weeks later, wearing a mask was also mandatory for those waiting for public transport. The population that uses these services is the most exposed to becoming ill and infecting others.

According to the CCSS specialist, this also confirms what is being seen in the Costa Rican profile: people who are requiring hospitalization and register higher mortality, have decompensated chronic diseases and are part of the groups affected by great social inequity.

The second pandemic wave of COVID-19 in the country has been crueler to the most socially and economically vulnerable population, according to experts.

At the beginning of the national emergency, the main victims were foreign or Costa Rican tourists who came for pleasure or work trips abroad, belonging to high-income sectors.

In May, agricultural laborers, Central American transporters, and low-income workers living in rooming houses and precarious conditions in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) have become the victims of this respiratory disease.

Having described an occupational profile, and the location by age and origin, of these patients, has allowed the CCSS to set up a community approach strategy.

“We have been working closely with the Ministry of Health to focus on the communities. The screenings are made with epidemiological criteria based on a vulnerability index.

“Within the indicators of this index is the demographic part; for example, when there is more overcrowding or older adults in a community, and also due to a social risk condition. The CCSS family file has a risk index. This includes access to drinking water, that minors are in the educational system, and even the number of rooms that the house has,” Guzmán explained.

Previous articleGovernment eases restrictions in the GAM
Next articleCaturga asks to allow flights from the U.S. to Guanacaste
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Caturga asks to allow flights from the U.S. to Guanacaste

Economy Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Guanacaste Chamber of Tourism (Caturgua) is requesting that the...
Read more

Government eases restrictions in the GAM

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Bowing to pressure from different sectors of the economy, the...
Read more

MOST READ

Panama

Panama suspension of international flights continues

Q24N -
PANAMA CITY - On July 17, the Government of Panama extended the suspension of international commercial passenger and domestic charter flights, originally announced on...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 435 new cases Tuesday, 1,901 new recoveries

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Tuesday, August 4, the Minister of Health reported 435 new cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, while the accumulated number reached 19,837. For...
Health

Maids, guards, construction workers and informal merchants at higher risk for COVID-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) More than half of those that become infected with COVID-19 are people who work the fields, construction, domestic workers (maids), gardeners, handymen, guards,...
Health

Nicaraguans stranded at border begin process for home

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A total of 148 Nicaraguans, of the 169 who remained stranded in the Peñas Blancas border with Nicaragua, began the process to re-enter...
Lighter Side

Government yields to pressure from taxi drivers

Q Costa Rica -
Threatened by a strike by taxi drivers, the government of Carlos Alvarado gives in to the pressure and puts plans for legalize Uber and...
National

First flight lands at San Jose Airport 137 days after pandemic restrictions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) At 6:59 pm Monday, Iberia flight 6317 landed at the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), the first commercial passenger flight since the air...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA