Man pretented exercising in the street to approach women and masturbate in front of them

HQ – A man, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested Friday in Heredia, for being a suspect in the crime of street sexual harassment.

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) reported the detention of the man, of Nicaraguan nationality, after several investigations, surveillance and follow-ups.

According to the OIJ, the operation began after receiving a series of complaints from women, indicating that, while they were at bus stops in the center of Heredia and surrounding areas, they saw a man pass by, supposedly exercising.

However, at a certain point, the suspect approached them, showed them his private parts and then proceeded to masturbate, using vulgar language.

Given the above, the OIJ mounted a surveillance operation, since there had already been two cases on Thursday and Friday between 5 pm and 5:30 pm.

The arrest on Friday occurred when, apparently, the man intended to repeat the action and even wore clothing similar to those described by the victims.

Legislation

In August 2020, the new law that imposes fines and jail sentences on those who commit sexual harassment on public roads and means of transportation came into force.

The penalties are increased by one third if the offender is a repeat offender, if the offenses are committed by more than one person or if the victim is a minor, a senior or has a disability

Now, victims have three options to report: look for an officer, call 9-1-1, or go to the nearest police station.

Police must conduct a search if the alleged harasser flees, and it is helpful when the victim can provide physical or clothing characteristics of the person who committed the crime.

Furthermore, if the harasser cannot be found, the victim can file a complaint with the OIJ against an unknown person.

Although the law introduced jail terms for these crimes, stalkers are not always incarcerated, as they can get the benefit of conditional release if they have no prior record.

However, the law also provides for judges to apply accessory penalties, which would consist of addiction treatments and specialized programs to control violent behavior.