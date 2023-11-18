Marchamo digital is not a people tracking system, confirms Sala IV

QCOSTARICA — While most owners of vehicles are focused on paying the 2024 Marchamo, the INS is attempting to convince people of the potential of the ‘Digital Marchamo’ for the 2025 Marchamo.

The controversy of is use of an RFID radio frequency chip that will be used in the Digital Marchamo made it to the Constitutional Court, following several vehicle owners complaining that the plan would violate their fundamental rights.

The Constitutional Court or Sala IV (Sala Constitucional) as it is often referred to, determined on Friday that it does not.

In the unanimous ruling, the magistrates concluded that the device that will replace the traditional sticker will not allow the tracking and monitoring of people, therefore, it does not affect data privacy.

“The Sala Constitucional, unanimously, considered that the claims formulated are based on hypothetical situations, which are far from being a certain, current, and imminent threat against fundamental rights,” said the Court.

Given this, Mónica Araya, President of the Instituto National de Seguros (INS), the national insurer tasked with providing the Marchamo, said following the Sala IV decision that the institution will continue with the bidding process, with a view to implementing the system in 2024, for the 2025 Marchamo period.

Mónica Araya, presidenta del #INS se refiere al fallo de la #SalaIV que avala el #MarchamoDigital para el 2024. Los magistrados no encontraron ningún vicio de ilegalidad en el proceso. pic.twitter.com/k8RRFjIZTA — Esteban Arrieta (@estarrar) November 18, 2023

“To date, 9 companies have shown interest in participating in the process to modernize and streamline the right of circulation,” said Araya.

