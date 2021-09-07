Marfil and Los Ajenos sing “Welcome to Costa Rica” to celebrate the bicentennial

QCOSTARICA – The celebration of 200 years of independence is approaching and what better way to celebrate than with good music and remembering our history.

Two of the most important groups in the country, such as Los Ajenos and Marfil, came together to serenade Costa Rica on its bicentennial.

“Welcome to Costa Rica” is the piece that both bands sing together and is part of the show “Henrietta, the musical: a serenade to Costa Rica”, which will be a tribute to the most beautiful country in the world, which will be presented in the National Theater from September 25 and in which 25 actors and 12 musicians will participate.

Natalia Rodríguez Mata, executive director of the Espressivo Theater, explained that Henrietta is a scenic montage that includes a visual tour of spaces where much of our history is kept, such as the National Museum, the Costa Rican Art Museum, the José Figueres Ferrer Museum, the Cinema Center and José Figueres Ferrer Cultural and Historical Center.

“It also includes the interview contest ‘Artists of memory’, which seeks that adolescents recover their historical memory through generational exchange with those who remember Costa Rica in the 40s. As well as a national tour of the show during 2022, the production of a film that will result from the recording of the show, the collective reading of the book that inspires the work and the work with national bands ”, he commented.

The presentation of this great show will be on Saturday 25 (7 pm) and Sunday 26 September (6 pm), as well as Friday 1 October (7 pm), Saturday 2 (11 am and 7 pm), Sunday 3 (11 am and 6 pm), Friday 8 (7 pm), Saturday 9 (11 am and 7 pm) and Sunday, October 10 (11 am and 6 pm).

