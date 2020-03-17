Medical centers in the province of San José have deployed M*A*S*H (an acronym for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) tents to attend Covid-19 cases. The objective is to prevent contacts with other people and thus slow the advance of the virus.

 

Outside the Marcial Fallas Clinic in Desamparados

The M*A*S*H tents will be applied, for the moment, at the Marcial Fallas Clinic in Desamparados, the National Children’s Hospital and San Juan de Dios in downtown San Jose.

The “mobile hospitals” were donated by the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica.

Outside the Marcial Fallas Clinic in Desamparados

Patients will move through the stages, from the mobile tents to the hospital, depending on their level of sickness and infection.

At the San Juan de Dios hospital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR