Medical centers in the province of San José have deployed M*A*S*H (an acronym for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) tents to attend Covid-19 cases. The objective is to prevent contacts with other people and thus slow the advance of the virus.

The M*A*S*H tents will be applied, for the moment, at the Marcial Fallas Clinic in Desamparados, the National Children’s Hospital and San Juan de Dios in downtown San Jose.

The “mobile hospitals” were donated by the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica.

Patients will move through the stages, from the mobile tents to the hospital, depending on their level of sickness and infection.