Massacre in Buenos Aires de Puntarenas: Six people killed in a possible robbery

QCOSTARICA – Six people were discovered murdered this Monday morning on a farm in Llano Bonito de Brunka, in Buenos Aires de Puntarenas. The motive is not clear, as the Oerganismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) work the scene.

Preliminary information is that a mechanic and his family visited the farm owned by an U.S. national with residency in Costa Rica, to carry out machinery repair work.

The OIJ identified the victims (by their last names) as 44-year-old Quesada Cascante (father), Villarevia Rivera, 41 (wife) and Quesada Villarevia, 20 (son), as well as a woman with the surname Zúñiga Rodríguez, 40, years old and a man identified as Borbón Muñoz, 38 years old.

The first three, a couple and their eldest son, are from Rivas de Pérez Zeledón; Zúñiga and Borbón arrived with the family at the farm.

The sixth victim, the American, 61 years of age, is identified by the last name Sandusky.

The family arrived at the farm, some 4 kilometers off the main road, Sunday morning.

“This Sunday, everyone went to the foreigner’s farm so that the mechanic could make some repairs on agricultural machinery. After noon, the relatives of the deceased lost contact with them and could not locate them. At night, as they had not come home, they (relatives) decided to go to the sector to look for them and, at around midnight, they arrived at the property and found them dead,” said the OIJ in a statement.

Although the case remains under investigation, it is handled as a homicide, since police sources indicated that the victims had gunshot wounds and the bodies charred.

The Crus Roja (Red Cross), for its part, explained that they received the report at 2:38 am and, upon reaching the site, they found six charred bodies. The victims are believed to have been dead for several hours; however, the forensics will determine the approximate time of death.

Theft would be the main cause of the massacre. Authorities maintain that objects were found in the house that were ready to be transported and there are enough signs of search and violence.

For this reason, the OIJ explained that the motive for the attack could be a robbery and there is already a specialized team in charge of the case, in addition, personnel from the Forensic Sciences Complex working the crime scene.

The case remains under investigation to determine what influenced this multiple homicide, the largest registered in 2021.

This story is developing.

