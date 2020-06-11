Thursday, 11 June 2020
DONATE
HealthNewsNationalSan Carlos

Mayor of San Carlos proposes total lockdown of his canton: “Nobody comes in, nobody goes out”!

Costa Rican culture and the Nicaraguan culture are not compatible, they are very different cultures. We do not want to understand it because we have the arrogance of not accepting that Nicaraguans are part of us and that they are part of the economy

by Rico
17
National San Carlos Mayor of San Carlos proposes total lockdown of his canton: "Nobody comes...

Costa Rican culture and the Nicaraguan culture are not compatible, they are very different cultures. We do not want to understand it because we have the arrogance of not accepting that Nicaraguans are part of us and that they are part of the economy

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Closing access – entrance and exit – to the districts and towns to avoid that it continues to increase in cases due to COVID-19 in San Carlos, is the proposal by Alfredo Córdoba, mayor of that canton.

Alfredo Córdoba, Mayor of the San Carlos

Córdoba explained that they located the companies and the most populated areas on a map and based on this, and suggested drawing a radius of action of 20 kilometers so that there is no unnecessary and risky “migration”.

- payin the bills -

That is what the mayor says he presented to authorities of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) and to the National Emergency Commission (CNE), in order to contain the curve of cases and avoid community contagion.

“Nobody comes in, nobody goes out! Suspend public transportation so that Nicaraguans do not move anywhere and we have people put in place. The Nicaraguan who does not have a job in those places and does not have the documents that prove it, has to go (back) to Nicaragua. Whoever has a job does not have to transfer to another side of the district, contaminating other parts. There is no need to have to visit other communities, or friends or family, because then they are breaking the bubbles and causing an increase in cases,” Córdaba told CRHoy.com.

The largest canton with two cultures

In the opinion of the local authorities, different measures should be taken in San Carlos from those applied in the rest of the cantons on “orange alert”, since it is the largest in the country and has had an irregular migratory flow for several years.

“We are living in a very difficult situation. Those in the capital (San Jose) think very differently from what we think in rural areas. The canton of San Carlos has a characteristic that makes it very different from the others: the cultures,” Córdaba said.

- paying the bills -

San Carlos is the canton with the most increases in infections in the last 10 days: more than Alajuela, Heredia and San Jose combined

He assures that the country must accept that foreigners (migrants) are a fundamental part of the national economy but that, without a doubt, they have a different culture from that of Costa Ricans, in many aspects.

“The Costa Rican culture and the Nicaraguan culture are not compatible, they are very different cultures. We do not want to understand it because we have the arrogance of not accepting that Nicaraguans are part of us and that they are part of the economy of this country, not only in the north, throughout the country. Nicaraguans are part of the country’s economic process; And as part of us, we have to see how we integrate the two cultures,” he said.

“If I say to you “quarantine”, you (the Costa Rican) goes and locks yourself in a room, ask for a spoon, ask for a plate (of food) and respect the fact of not going out. The Nicaraguan no, they share the room, they share the spoon … and that causes contagions,” said the mayor.

Finally, he referred to the contagion situation in two agricultural plants and explained that in both companies all employees are insured with the Caja (social security), receive minimum wages, and have complied with those established by law.

“The Nicaraguan who was contaminated (infected with the COVID-19) did not inform the company that he was ill, he continued to work and made others ill (…) because they (Nicaraguans) have a culture that this (the pandemic) is not true, that it is like any other disease,” said Córdoba.

- paying the bills --

In a press conference on Wednesday, Health authorities announced an intervention in the agricultural companies of the Northern Zone and the possible implementation of measures to create expanded “bubbles”.

 

Previous articleNicaragua’s Independent Medical Associations in the Line of Fire
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

12 Legislators put the brakes on street harassment bill

National Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A group of 12 legislators submitted to constitutional consultation the...
Read more

COVID-19 In Costa Rica: Curve of contagions takes another jump with 86 new cases

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Minister...
Read more

MOST READ

Money

7 out of 10 in Costa Rica reduced food consumption due to the pandemic crisis

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Seven out of ten in Costa Rica had to reduce or eliminate the consumption of foods that are not of basic necessity, as...
Read more
HQ

Costa Rica: Ongoing impunity prevents effective protection of indigenous defenders, says UN expert

Q Costa Rica -
A UN expert today expressed grave concern for the lives of indigenous human rights defenders being attacked in Costa Rica, saying that impunity and...
HQ

Another 125 drivers without plates for disrespecting vehicular restrictions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the 24 hours between 5:00 am Wednesday and 5:00 am Thursday, a total of 125 drivers were sanctioned for disrespecting the vehicular...
San Jose

San Jose cops out painting lines

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) With paint and brush, a crew of San Jose Municipal Police were out on earlier this week painting distancing lines at commuter train...
Coronavirus

New Zealand says coronavirus ‘eliminated’ and life can resume without restrictions

Reuters -
(Reuters) - New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus domestically and will lift all containment measures except for border controls, Prime Minister Jacinda...
Front Page

Migrant Ticos in the United States more vulnerable to COVID-19

Rico -
Michael Morea, 30, left for the United States two years ago. The search for the popularly called "American dream" led him to leave Buenos...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA