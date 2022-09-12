McDonald’s Costa Rica first to evolve its classic hamburgers with new formulations

QCOSTARICA – The next time you are in McDonald’s in Costa Rica you may notice a change in the taste, as the fast food company integrates a series of small changes in the formulations of its ingredients and production, cooking, and preparation processes of its classic hamburgers.

This series of changes implemented in Costa Rica makes it the first country in Latin America and the second in the entire American continent to do so, thanks to the operation of Arcos Dorados, a franchise that has the rights to operate the McDonald’s brand in the country.

These adjustments are based on new formulations to obtain softer breads, with more flavor, coloring and natural shine; melted tempered cheese, juicier 100% national beef, with 3.5 grams of onion on the meat directly on the grill to give it a unique flavor and even fresher vegetables.

All these improvements are made in ingredients that do not contain colorants or flavors or artificial additives but are 100% natural.

“With this, the quality attributes of the products are strengthened and the company’s interest in seeking constant innovation and reinforcing the commitment to guarantee that its hamburgers are even better and thus represent a great difference for its customers is reaffirmed,” said Esteban Sequeira, CEO of Arcos Dorados Costa Rica.

“Thanks to the commitment of our suppliers who have done an extraordinary job for months, to provide new formulations in the different types of bread we use, 100% national beef and fresher vegetables. We can say that we are ready to, with the commitment of our workers, once again provide an experience that will delight all our customers”, he added.

The variations mean a big difference in the way these products are produced and prepared.

Panifresh, a supplier of bread since 1992 and whose plant is located in Coyol de Alajuela, affirms that this change represents having bread with a better structure, with the ability to maintain the temperature for longer with a very characteristic texture that, in the end, means a better taste.

Among the new standards that they had to meet, is the change of color towards golden brown, new flavors and natural ingredients for three different types of bread, natural glaze based on peas, among others.

The process of adapting to this procedure took them three months. The high technology they have allows them to produce around 400 buns per minute.

Montecillos, also located in Coyol de Alajuela, has been a meat supplier for 8 years, and has a quality and safety management system that verifies that the cattle are inspected and approved by SENASA, with them in order to determine the suitability of these animals for consumption.

The raw material provided to restaurants has a maximum of 15 days of production.

In the case of vegetables, Vegetales Fresquita has been working with McDonald’s for more than 25 years and its growth is due to the boost that the brand gave them from the beginning.

Lettuce and onion, for example, are produced in the Llano Grande area of ​​Cartago, and then go through a rigorous cleaning process until they are packed and delivered to restaurants. In total, 12 tons of lettuce and 5 tons of onion are produced per month for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s customers will be able to enjoy these new and better versions of their classic burgers in restaurants, at the Automac or delivery (McDelivery).

Some changes:

New soft toasted bread with natural dyes and softeners, pea-based glaze

Addition of 3.5 grams of onion directly to grilled cakes to intensify their flavor

More sauce on the Big Mac

Improvement in the way to cook the 100% beef patties with melted cheese

Arcos Dorados is the largest independent McDonald’s franchisee in the world and the largest fast-food chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate and franchise McDonald’s stores in 20 countries and territories in those regions with more than 2,250 restaurants, between its own units and those of its sub-franchisees, which together employ more than 90,000 people (as of June 30, 2022).

The company also maintains a solid commitment to the development of the communities in which it is present and to the generation of the first formal job for young people, in addition to using its scale to achieve a positive impact on the environment. In turn, it is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO).

Arcos Dorados’ territory includes: Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, Guadalupe, French Guiana, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saint Croix, Saint Thomas, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

