Mexico President announced that he has coronavirus

Q24N – The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported on his Twitter account that he tested positive for COVID-19.

AMLO said that he is already under medical treatment and at the moment he only has mild symptoms. He added that the Secretary (Minister) of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, will represent him at her morning conferences.

- Advertisement -

The president announced that he will be on top of all public affairs from the National Palace.

Lamento informarles que estoy contagiado de COVID-19. Los síntomas son leves pero ya estoy en tratamiento médico. Como siempre, soy optimista. Saldremos adelante todos. Me representará la Dra. Olga Sánchez Cordero en las mañaneras para informar como lo hacemos todos los días. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 25, 2021

“For example, tomorrow I will take a call with President Vladimir Putin, because, regardless of friendly relations, there is a possibility that they will send us the Sputnik V vaccine.”

The 67-year-old Mexican president suffers from heart problems. In 2013 he suffered a heart attack.

- Advertisement -

Andrés Manuel López Obrador has rejected the use of face masks, because he assures that there is no guarantee that it will prevent infections.

Thus, according to him, it has been recommended by Hugo López-Gatell, in charge of the strategy against the pandemic. He has only appeared with a mask on commercial flights and during his meeting with former President Donald Trump.

In the almost 11 months since the first COVID-19 case in Mexico, López Obrador has not suspended his tours of the country’s states. This weekend he was in San Luis Potosí and Nuevo León. He had breakfast with the candidate of his party, Morena, for governor of the state, Clara Luz Flores, in an obvious interference with the electoral process in the state.

Several officials of his government, with whom he meets frequently, have tested positive for coronavirus, while the president had tested negative in the tests that he assures, it is carried out every Tuesday.

In social networks began the publications of those who doubt that the president is infected. The doubt that users have expressed on digital platforms is due to the fact that they do not believe that López Obrador has not been vaccinated when Mexico claimed to be the Latin American nation that began vaccination against COVID-19.

- Advertisement -