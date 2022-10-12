Minister of Health defends “rainy recess” and rules out mandatory use of mask

105 children remain hospitalized for different non-covid viruses; Minister ruled out implementing the mandatory use of the mask again

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, defended in the Legislative Assembly the decision to suspend the school year for a week due to the hospital crisis that is being experienced at the Hospital Nacional de Niños (National Children’s Hospital).

Currently, 105 children remain hospitalized, of which some 20 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU), for different non-covid viruses

Chacón explained that the decision to suspend classes in public and private educational centers was made under all technical criteria and with the aim of giving a break to hospital occupation due to respiratory viruses.

Chacón said the technical team was made up of more than 10 people from the Ministry and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or “Caja”, “all the epidemiologists of the Ministry of Health” and the director and the head of Epidemiology at the Children’s Hospital.

On this subject, the Minister explained that the priority is to give a bed to all the minors who are currently in the corridors.

In addition, Chacón ruled out implementing the mandatory use of the mask again, however, she acknowledged that she will meet again this Friday with the technical team to analyze possible measures to be taken during the next week.

Precisely on this issue, the National Nursing Union (SINAE) sent a letter to the Minister asking to take action, among which is to resume the use of the mandatory mask in children.

