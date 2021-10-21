Monday starts vaccination against covid-19 for 12 to 17 year olds

QCOSTARICA – Starting Monday, October 25, vaccination against covid-19 will be opened for minors between 12 to 17 years old, throughout the country, as part of the national vaccination strategy, confirmed the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas.

“Excellent news for our adolescent population, as well as for their mothers, fathers and guardians who we know are eager to have access to vaccines that protect them against COVID-19,” said the Minister.

Although 261,000 children under 18 years of age have already received at least one dose of the vaccine as part of the contingency plans of the vaccination centers, they were awaiting the official opening.

The opening of this group will allow reaching some 188,427 adolescents who as of this Monday, October 18, had pending to start their protection scheme, reported Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

This age group will be given the Pfizer vaccine and will complete their regimen 3 weeks after receiving their first dose.

Minors may be vaccinated at any authorized vaccination center and at the times and number of doses available in each center.

“The availability of vaccines allows us to start with this group and brings us closer to protecting the entire vaccinable target population. We have seen the enthusiasm of the youth and their parents for receiving the vaccine and this is great news for everyone, ” said Ruiz.

Diana Paniagua Hidalgo, epidemiological surveillance of the CCSS, explained that young people who wish to be vaccinated must be accompanied by an adult.

As of Monday, October 18, the Caja has applied 6,124,445 doses of the covid-19 vaccine. This figure represents 84% ​​of the target population that is vaccinated, which includes all those over 12 years of age.

Statistical information on the progress of vaccination as well as the list of authorized vaccinations and available schedules can be found at the CCSS website: https://www.ccss.sa.cr/vacunacion.

