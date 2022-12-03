Saturday 3 December 2022
Monthly fuel prices adjustment delayed

QCOSTARICA – The regulating authority, Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP), reported Friday that the process of the monthly adjustment in fuel prices is delayed, this after the Costa Rica refinery that refines nothing, Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE), presented additional information.

When approved, it is expected that a liter of super gasoline will increase ¢24 colones and diesel fuel ¢22, while regular gasoline would experience a decrease of ¢56 per liter.

That would bring the prices at pumps to ¢819, from ¢795, for a liter of super; to ¢846, from ¢824 for a liter of diesel; and to ¢783, from ¢839, for a liter a regular.

The new prices, the above or others, are expected be approved next week, with prices at the pumps by the end of the week.

 

