MOPT looks to improving vehicular flow to San José in front of the airport

QCOSTARICA — The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes is aiming to construct a new bridge over the Radial Francisco J Orlich in Alajuela, located in front of the Juan Santamaría International Airport, in order to improve the traffic flow to San Jose.

This bridge will replace the existing bridge where the Bernardo Soto meets the Ruta 1, commonly referred to as the General Cañas.

If the plan is to increase capacity to two lanes from the current one lane, it will benefit those traveling between the Manolos sector, west of the airport, to the capital city.

The structure, a portable, pre-fabricated, truss bridge, also known as a Bailey Bridge, commonly used throughout Costa Rica, running alongside the existing permanent structure, is expected to be enabled by the end of this year, according to the Minister of the MOPT, Luis Amador.

In addition, “Some road improvements will also be made to facilitate the incorporation of vehicles from the Juan Santamaría airport to General Cañas”, posted the Conavi on its Facebook page.

