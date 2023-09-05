Tuesday 5 September 2023
type here...
Search

MOPT looks to improving vehicular flow to San José in front of the airport

NationalThe Second Column
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

MOPT looks to improving vehicular flow to San José in front of the airport

QCOSTARICA -- The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes...
Read more

Half of Ticos don’t have enough money, but they’re hopeful that Rodrigo Chaves will help turn things around.

QCOSTARICA -- Almost half (47%) of Costa Ricans surveyed...
Read more

Costa Ricans should be able to choose whether or not they want to use recreational marijuana

QCOSTARICA -- In an opinion piece for La Republica,...
Read more

What Makes COD: Black Ops Cold War Interesting To Players?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is an...
Read more

Two Costa Ricans shine and leave the country on high at the prestigious Napolitan Victory Awards in Washington

QCOSTARICA -- Christian Rivera and Fanny Ramírez, both a...
Read more

BCR’s tech platform was down for over 12 hours on Saturday

QCOSTARICA -- The Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) tech...
Read more

Goverment’s proposed reduction of Marchamo differs significantly from the stance of the opposition

QCOSTAIRCA -- The discussion concerning the decrease of the...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢532.04 BUY

¢541.46 SELL

05 September 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes is aiming to construct a new bridge over the Radial Francisco J Orlich in Alajuela, located in front of the Juan Santamaría International Airport, in order to improve the traffic flow to San Jose.

The one lane east in front of the San Jose airport is a source of daily traffic congestion for traffic flow to San Jose. Image: MOPT/CONAVI

This bridge will replace the existing bridge where the Bernardo Soto meets the Ruta 1, commonly referred to as the General Cañas.

If the plan is to increase capacity to two lanes from the current one lane, it will benefit those traveling between the Manolos sector, west of the airport, to the capital city.

- Advertisement -

The structure, a portable, pre-fabricated, truss bridge, also known as a Bailey Bridge, commonly used throughout Costa Rica, running alongside the existing permanent structure, is expected to be enabled by the end of this year, according to the Minister of the MOPT, Luis Amador.

In addition, “Some road improvements will also be made to facilitate the incorporation of vehicles from the Juan Santamaría airport to General Cañas”, posted the Conavi on its Facebook page.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleHalf of Ticos don’t have enough money, but they’re hopeful that Rodrigo Chaves will help turn things around.
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

ICT and MOPT sign agreement for the production of 2000 tourist signs

QCOSTARICA - Road signs are important in order to give accurate...
Read more

Case in “Cambronero tragedy” dismissed

Q COSTA RICA - The Criminal Court of San Ramón has...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: