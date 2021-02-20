Saturday 20 February 2021
type here...
InfrastructureNationalNews

MOPT plans to collect tolls on the Cañas-Liberia highway

The highway would be the first to be awarded through asset optimization; Lanamme warns of the need for urgent maintenance

by Rico
22

QCOSTARICA – Driving the 50-kilometer concrete highway between Cañas-Liberia, inaugurated five years ago and already showing signs of deterioration, is now free of tolls.

The 50-kilometer section of the Interamericana Norte between Cañas and Liberia took four years to complete and now five years after is already showing signs of deterioration

But that could change soon as the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) plans collect tolls to finance maintenance work on this section of the Interamericana Norte or Ruta 1.

- Advertisement -

To this end, it is more than just talk or speculation, the MOPT began the process of hiring experts to prepare the feasibility studies, in the project called asset recycling.

Likewise, the possibility of including, once completed, the Cañas-Limonal and Limonal-Barranca sections, which are under construction, will be evaluated.

Rodolfo Méndez Mata, MOPT minister, explained that the analysis phase is progressing in two ways.

At this moment, he said, they are in talks with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which will be the entity in charge of financing the feasibility studies that the MOPT.

- Advertisement -

The other alternative is handled with the World Bank, in which case, the bank itself would carry out the studies for the project through cooperation with non-reimbursable funds.

Regarding the latter, the minister said he did not yet have the details on how it would be carried out.

What is asset recycling?

It consists of giving a private company a concession on a route (or any other State asset that represents a service for the population) and that it assumes, in the first place, the set-up, that is, the necessary tasks so that it remains in optimal conditions and, secondly, pay a specified amount to the Government for the operation of that highway.

The concession company must assume during the term agreed in the contract the maintenance and operation of the road, while recovering through tolls the investment paid to the State.

The State, meanwhile, may use the resources obtained from this payment in works or services for the same communities surrounding the project.

For Méndez, the model would be very beneficial for both the State and the communities.

- Advertisement -

“I think it is a mechanism that can lead to improving the development of the country’s road infrastructure and that is what we want to determine in terms of viability and the advantages it would have for the regions that could benefit from this process,” he said.

The minister stressed that the intention is that the plan is not limited only to this section of the Inter-American North.

The plan is that the studies allow this same model to be applied in at least three or four other routes, among them, for example, Route 32, which connects San José with Limón that is currently being expanded, as well as the recent expansion of Route 4, which communicates between Chilamate-Vuelta Kooper.

Opinion

After it all said and done, using fancy words and titles, the reality is that MOPT has been and continues to be deficient in its ability to properly plan a road project, including ensuring that the contractor delivers a road built to standards and then maintaining such.

Construction began on the Cañas-Liberia section began in May 2012 and was inaugurated in July 2016.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleMandatory vaccination for Health officials
Next articleThe Multiplaza Escazu store that sells nothing but helps in a big way
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Expansion of La Angostura will take twelve months

QCOSTARICA - This Monday, February 15, 2021, President Carlos Alvarado signed...
Read more

Government compensated Aeris for less air traffic at San Jose airport

QCOSTARICA - Given the decrease in air traffic in 2020 due...
Read more

MOST READ

Tourist travel expected to return in the second semester: airlines

Infrastructure

MOPT plans to collect tolls on the Cañas-Liberia highway

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Driving the 50-kilometer concrete highway between Cañas-Liberia, inaugurated five years ago and already showing signs of deterioration, is now free of tolls. But...
#Debunked

#DEBUNKED: Carlos Alvarado, Daniel Salas and Román Macaya will be vaccinated when it is their turn

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It is a lie that Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado; Minister of Health, Daniel Salas; and the executive president of the Costa...
Rico's Digest

General Cañas tolls will remain despite the congestion

Rico -
RICO's TICO BULL - Despite the tremendous congestion, in both directions, caused by the works in the area of the Firestone plant on the...
Nicaragua

The train that does not disappear

Q24N -
The “PERMANENT LOOTING OF NICARAGUA” Caption: There is no one to get us off this train! From La Prensa Nicaragua
Colombia

There’s A Good Chance Your Valentine’s Flowers Come From Colombia

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – If you send a bouquet of roses for Valentine’s Day, chances are they were grown in Colombia. It remains the No. 1...
Puntarenas

Expansion of La Angostura will take twelve months

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Monday, February 15, 2021, President Carlos Alvarado signed into the Ley de Ampliación y Rehabilitación de la RN17 - expansion of...
Health

58 or older? This you what should know about the COVID-19 vaccination

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  On Tuesday this week, a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer arrived, and with that began vaccination of people of 58...
Consumption

Fiber optic Internet coverage grew 146% in one year

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The coverage of fiber optic networks used to bring broadband Internet to Costa Rican homes and businesses increased 146% in one year,...
Health

CCSS ready for second clinical trial of equine serum against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) is ready to begin its second scientific trial with equine serum in hospitalized patients with...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.