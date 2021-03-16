Tuesday 16 March 2021
type here...
HealthCoronavirus

More European Countries Halt Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

by Q Costa Rica
33

(VOA News) LONDON – Venezuela says it will not authorize use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca.

A health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital in Lyon, central France. Photo: AFP

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez cited unspecified “effects on patients” for the government’s decision, according to Reuters.

- Advertisement -

“The decision today is purely precautionary,” Spahn said, adding that German officials would review the vaccine data with European regulators.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country would also stop dispensing the vaccine until at least Tuesday afternoon.

“The decision taken, in conformity also with our European policy, is to suspend, out of precaution, vaccination” with the AstraZeneca shot, but noted that inoculations could resume quickly if there is favorable guidance from the EU’s medicines regulator.

Other countries joining suit Monday include Italy, Spain, Portugal, Slovenia and Cyprus. Last week, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Bulgaria halted the use of the Oxford University-developed vaccine.

- Advertisement -

In addition, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Luxembourg have all suspended using a certain batch of the AstraZeneca formula, while Austria suspended the vaccine in early March.

According to the AstraZeneca website, there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and Britain.

Both the company and the World Health Organization also say there is no evidence the vaccine causes clots.

WHO officials reiterated Monday that there have been no documented deaths linked to COVID-19 vaccines.

“We do not want people to panic,” the WHO’s top scientist Soumya Swaminathan said Monday. She said there has been no proven association between blood clots reported in some countries and COVID-19 shots.

An AstraZeneca spokesman told CBS News, “An analysis of our safety data of more than 10 million records has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country.

- Advertisement -

“In fact, the observed number of these types of events are significantly lower in those vaccinated than what would be expected among the general population,” he said.

Britain, which has used the vaccine widely, is still backing the vaccine.

Britain’s pharmaceuticals regulator issued fresh support on Monday for the vaccine, which has been widely used for weeks across the country.

“We are closely reviewing reports but given the large number of [AstraZeneca] doses administered, and the frequency at which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the vaccine is the cause,” said Dr. Phil Bryan, head of vaccine safety for the British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), according to CBS News.

The EMA issued a statement Monday saying it will meet Thursday to make a conclusion about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and announce, “any further actions that may need to be taken,” but reiterated that countries should continue their rollouts of the vaccine.”

The suspensions have compounded the troubled rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine across Europe. Several nations, including Germany and France, initially refused to approve its use for people 65 and older because the developers did not enroll many people in those age groups for their large-scale clinical trials, leading to a lack of data about its potential efficacy.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been used in more than 70 countries, CBS News reported. Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said Tuesday in Parliament that the country will continue its rollout of the vaccine, while Thai Prime Minister Chan-Ocha inaugurated his country’s vaccination drive when he was inoculated with the vaccine in Bangkok. Thailand had temporarily suspended its planned use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of the blood clots surfaced.

Meanwhile, Dr. Francis Collins, the head of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, told Reuters in an exclusive interview that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could grant emergency authorization for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine within a month.

In other coronavirus-related news, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the social media company will label what it determines is “credible information” about COVID-19 vaccinations.

The company will add labels to posts about the vaccines, which will contain “credible information” from the World Health Organization (WHO), Zuckerberg said in a blog post.

“We’re adding a label on posts that discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines that notes COVID-19 vaccines go through tests for safety and effectiveness before they’re approved,” Zuckerberg said.

Facebook has been criticized by some for failing to act against what some call misinformation about the vaccines.

The company said it was also going to supply users with information on how to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Italy is reimposing new restrictions on three-quarters of the country over fears of the British variant of the virus.

Officials in Norway said Monday that the capital, Oslo, will close all middle and high schools until early April to try to stop the spread of the virus.

In the United States, cases have been declining in recent weeks and the top U.S. infectious disease expert said Sunday the country is going in the “right direction,” with millions of Americans receiving coronavirus vaccinations. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was still concerned about the fact that U.S. cases have plateaued at a high number.

Speaking on the NBC-TV program “Meet the Press,” Fauci warned, “When you get a plateau at a level around 60,000 new infections per day, there’s always the risk of another surge.”

The United States remains at the top of the list as the location with the most cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, a research body that updates COVID-19 data daily.

The country has 29.4 million of the world’s at least 120 million COVID-19 infections, followed by Brazil with 11.5 million and India with 11.4 million.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWhat would happen to Nicaragua if Ortega suddenly dropped dead right now?
Next articleRefugees at US-Mexican border: ‘We can’t save them all’
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Covid Hit Colombia Hard. Now It Face Big Vaccine Bills

(Bloomberg) — Colombia has already paid a steep price in the...
Read more

71-year-old Costa Rica woman died an hour after receiving anticovid vaccine

QCOSTARICA - Doña Ana María Rodríguez, 71, died on Wednesday (March...
Read more

MOST READ

Import of new Chinese cars grows in a slumped market

Trends

Are Ultrasonic Pest Repellers Safe for People and Pets?

Carter Maddox -
Many people have a hard time dealing with pests in their homes, especially those who have pets in their household. Getting rid of pests...
Colombia

Covid Hit Colombia Hard. Now It Face Big Vaccine Bills

Q24N -
(Bloomberg) — Colombia has already paid a steep price in the pandemic with more than 61,000 deaths from Covid-19. Now the country faces another...
Economic Recovery

Mandatory vacations for civil servants to encourage national tourism

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Governing Council accepted a request from the Minister of Tourism and for mandatory vacations for all Central Government officials during Semana...
Vaccine

Costa Rica approaching 500,000 doses

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The ninth batch with 86,580 doses of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine arrived in our Costa Rica on Tuesday night; With this fraction, the...
Nicaragua

What would happen to Nicaragua if Ortega suddenly dropped dead right now?

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Daniel Ortega is an autocrat who rules Nicaragua with an iron fist. Of course, he is democratically elected by the Nicaraguan...
HQ

Costa Rica doesn’t change the time

Rico -
Costa Rica does not practice advancing clocks in the spring and set clocks back by one hour in autumn. The clock and the rise...
Business

Costa Rica will produce more sustainable honey

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Consumers in Costa Rica will enjoy a better quality honey, produced under the implementation of good environmental practices and biodiversity conservation measures. This...
National

Speeding violations skyrocket this year after 2020 runaway

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The presence of fewer vehicles on the roads due to the vehicle restriction could explain a significant increase in traffic fines for...
Ecuador

Ecuador’s Sangay volcano erupts, spews ash 8 kilometers

Deutsche Welle -
Q24N (DW) Ecuador's Sangay volcano erupted on Thursday, spewing clouds of ash as high as 8,500 meters (about 28, 890 feet) into the sky. The...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.