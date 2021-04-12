National Police will monitor compliance with capacities and restriction of vehicles due to the increase in covid-19 cases

QCOSTARICA – The increase in covid-19 cases forces the Ministry of Security to intensify actions to verify compliance with sanitary measures.

Daniel Calderón, director of the Fuerza Publica (National Police), explained, during the press conference on Monday, that operations will be carried out to verify compliance with the vehicle restriction and respect for capacity in commercial establishments, such as in bars and restaurants.

In addition, he said, operations will be strengthened to avoid crowds in public places.

“We have observed an increase in calls to avoid this type of behavior (crowds in public places). Along the same lines, we appeal to citizens to collaborate with the work that is being done on the ground, which is where this fight can be won and we are going to assume that task with responsibility, we are going to strengthen those actions,” said Calderón.

The circulation of new variants of the coronavirus could be among the causes that explain that in the last 15 days the Caja hospitals doubled the number of patients for covid-19.

This Monday, 435 people remained in hospital, of which 208 are in Intensive Care, reported the medical manager of that CCSS, Dr. Mario Ruiz.

Health Minister Daniel Salas said that there is a higher percentage of the population that is no longer complying with the measures.

“This is won in the community where people carry out their daily activities, we cannot prevent them, we are not spectators, they are all protagonists and, if it is assumed with that clarity, I think we can get the job done. When we see concerts in secret places with DJs, possibly these people are not going to get seriously ill but they are going to infect grandpa, dad and those are going to get seriously ill,” Salas said.