Saturday 28 January 2023
New cases of Covid-19 in Costa Rica on the decrease

HealthThe Third Column
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢552.80 Buy

¢559.31 Sell

28 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported a decrease in Covid-19 cases during the third week of January. A thousand fewer cases were recorded, from one week to the next.

From January 15 to 21, 3,805 cases were reported, which represents 1,060 fewer cases compared to the second week of the year.

Regarding deaths, there were 16 deaths related to Covid-19 reported in the third week, with an average of two deaths per day.

For the third week, the daily average of covid patients in hospitals is 165, of which 18 are in ICU.

Previous articleTourism sector views recovery figures with caution
