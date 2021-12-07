New cold push will increase wind speed in mountains ranges and Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA – A new cold push will increase the speed of the winds between Wednesday and Thursday, so that in the mountainous areas, mountain ranges and the north of Guanacaste the gusts will reach up to 90 kilometers per hour (km/h), reports the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

IMN meteorologist Roberto Vindas explained that the system will enter towards the north of the Caribbean Sea.

“In principle, we do not expect it to directly affect our country; However, the presence will contribute to further increase the levels of atmospheric pressure over the Caribbean Sea and that will accelerate the wind over the country even more between Wednesday and Thursday.

“La Cruz (in Guanacaste) could have gusts of up to 90 km/h, while in the Central Valley we are going to maintain a range of between 40 km/h and 60 km/h maximum, in a very localized way,” the expert explained.

He added that the conditions this week are typical of the month of December, where the trade wind is quite accelerated, especially in the center and north of the national territory.

“We expect morning rainfall to occur in the Caribbean region and the northern zone, especially in the first days of the week, with a tendency to decrease as the days progress. In general terms, we would have a week with little rainfall for most of the country,” he said.

According to the IMN, a cold push is a phenomenon in which cold air approaches the warm air of the tropical region and generates winds in all directions, as well as drizzles of varying intensity.

