QCOSTARICA – This Thursday, Costa Rica registered 6,016 new cases of Covid-19 for a total of 637,327 confirmed cases since March 2020.

A total of 467 people are currently hospitalized, of which 88 are in intensive care with an average age of 13 to 94 years, according to the latest report by the Ministry of Health.

To date, 7,441 deaths have been reported: 4,547 men and 2,894 women, and 567,581 people have recovered.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook