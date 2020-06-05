Friday, 5 June 2020
DONATE
HealthToday Costa RicaPura Vida

New Puntarenas Hospital

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
9
Modified date:

This is how the new Monseñor Sanabria hospital in Puntarenas will look, the most ambitious project of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) so far in the 21st century.

“Amid the pandemic facing the country, our public health system continues to evolve to protect all people in our country,” said Dr. Roberto Cervantes Barrantes, general manager of the CCSS.

The project represents an investment of about ¢131,7 billion colones and is expected to be ready by the end of 2022.

- paying the bills -

The new hospital will have 350 beds and will offer new services to patients with cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

The new hospital will serve 316,000 people direct people and at the same time the fluctuating, migrant, tourist, and proximity population such as the population of the Chorotega Region.

The city of Puntarenas, with one of the more important cruise ship dock and destination in the country, is a five-minute drive from the hospital.

The new headquarters will be built on land located in the Barranca district that measures 150,000 square meters, the construction area will be 72,132 square meters.

- paying the bills -

It will have the following services:

  • Emergencies with capacity for 43 beds
  • Hospitalization
  • Surgical Block with 12 operating rooms
  • Outpatient consultation and surgery
  • Delivery care in four rooms
  • Clinical and administrative support services
  • External Consultation with 64 offices

Among the new specialties that the Puntarenas hospital will offer are:

  • Hemodynamics
  • Optometry
  • Cardiology
  • Critical Medicine and intensive care
  • Gynecology and oncology
  • Home hospitalization
  • Chemotherapy

The new hospital center is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Previous articleBack on the beach!
Next articleA “presidential’ dilemma!
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Costa Rica will resume hydroxychloroquine treatment for COVID-19 patients

Health Rico -
The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) will resume hydroxychloroquine treatment...
Read more

Costa Rica Suspends Use of Hydroxychloroquine to Treat COVID-19 Patients

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (Caja Costarricense de Seguro...
Read more

MOST READ

Latin America

WHO warns Latin American hospitals risk being overwhelmed by Covid-19 crisis

Q Costa Rica -
(AFP) The warning from the global health body came as a sister UN agency issued new guidelines for pandemic-hit airlines that reveal what flying...
Read more
HQ

Another 125 drivers without plates for disrespecting vehicular restrictions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the 24 hours between 5:00 am Wednesday and 5:00 am Thursday, a total of 125 drivers were sanctioned for disrespecting the vehicular...
El Salvador

El Salvador’s Millennial President Says He Takes Hydroxychloroquine

Q24N -
(Q24N) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said May 26 he uses hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential cure...
Crime

Man fires gun in the middle of San José, one person seriously injured

Q Costa Rica -
A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning for firing a gun in public, in te area of the Coca Cola markt, in downtown San...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 37 new cases confirmed

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Thursday, June 4, the curve of cases of covid-19 again peaks with 37 new infections over the previous day. With that figure, the...
Business

Uber EATS, Glovo and Rappi have a new competitor

Q Costa Rica -
Biko.cr  is the new digital platform to compete with the Uber EATS, Glovo and Rappi food delivery apps in Costa Rica. Biko differs from the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA