New Puntarenas Hospital

This is how the new Monseñor Sanabria hospital in Puntarenas will look, the most ambitious project of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) so far in the 21st century.

“Amid the pandemic facing the country, our public health system continues to evolve to protect all people in our country,” said Dr. Roberto Cervantes Barrantes, general manager of the CCSS.

The project represents an investment of about ¢131,7 billion colones and is expected to be ready by the end of 2022.

The new hospital will have 350 beds and will offer new services to patients with cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

The new hospital will serve 316,000 people direct people and at the same time the fluctuating, migrant, tourist, and proximity population such as the population of the Chorotega Region.

The city of Puntarenas, with one of the more important cruise ship dock and destination in the country, is a five-minute drive from the hospital.

The new headquarters will be built on land located in the Barranca district that measures 150,000 square meters, the construction area will be 72,132 square meters.

It will have the following services:

Emergencies with capacity for 43 beds

Hospitalization

Surgical Block with 12 operating rooms

Outpatient consultation and surgery

Delivery care in four rooms

Clinical and administrative support services

External Consultation with 64 offices

Among the new specialties that the Puntarenas hospital will offer are:

Hemodynamics

Optometry

Cardiology

Critical Medicine and intensive care

Gynecology and oncology

Home hospitalization

Chemotherapy

The new hospital center is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.