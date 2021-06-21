Monday 21 June 2021
New trends in coffee consumption challenge sector

Attracting the young population to enjoy that cup of coffee or its varieties at this time is an increasingly interesting challenge that all producers take on

QCOSTARICA – Changes in consumption habits in terms of times, types of preparation and specialties challenge the coffee sector.

Attracting the young population to enjoy that cup of coffee or its varieties at this time is an increasingly interesting challenge that all producers take on

Most of the consumers in Costa Rica look for new ways to enjoy the aroma, the roast and the flavor. Not only in the new generations.

Hence, the industry provides options such as cold coffee, coffee-flavored beers, the use of coffee in recipes and even in food pairings.

“The importance of being innovative, proposing attractive business units and going the extra mile in everything we do from plantation to cup, and the vital importance of offering consumers added value in products and diversification in them, will mark the difference in the coming months to satisfy the tastes of an increasingly demanding and knowledgeable customer,” said José Manuel Hernando, CEO of Distribuidora Café Montaña.

In recent years, the offer has also grown, being the most competitive coffee market, which faces the industry in a year in which reinvention will become vitally important to remain competitive and satisfy consumers.

“Attracting the young population to enjoy that cup of coffee or its varieties at this time is an increasingly interesting challenge that all producers take on with new proposals, highlighting that coffee also has properties that benefit the health of its loyal consumers and those who are beginning to taste it today,” added Hernando.

