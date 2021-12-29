Nicaragua delivers ancient Taiwanese goods to China

TODAY NICARAGUA (EFE) The Government of Nicaragua reported on Monday that all the assets that the Government of Taiwan had in the country remain “with absolute and unrestricted ownership of the domain” of China, as a result of the establishment of relations with the Asian giant after having broken them with the island.

“The recognition by a State, of the reality of a single China, as happened in the case of Nicaragua on December 9, 2021, implies the immediate registration of all real estate, personal property, equipment and means, in favor of the Recognized State, the People’s Republic of China, with absolute and unrestricted ownership of the domain,” indicated the Nicaraguan Attorney General’s Office, in a public note.

Nicaragua reported its decision after the newspaper La Prensa, the oldest in the country, said it had confirmed that, before leaving Nicaraguan territory, the representative of Taiwan gave all its assets as a donation to the Catholic Church, a critic of the Government of Nicaragua.

President Daniel Ortega, who has accused the religious of being behind an alleged “coup.”

“According to our legislation, there are no transactions, transfers, or transfers between these, supposed donations, whose intention only shows the illegal and voracious nature of those who seek, with maneuvers and subterfuges, to appropriate what is foreign,” added the Attorney General’s Office.

According to La Prensa, until Sunday, the Catholic Church, which until now has not ruled on the case, was in the process of registering the properties donated by Taiwan, considered by China a rebellious province.

The Attorney General of the Republic of Nicaragua warned of possible legal actions against the claimants.

“Those entities that insist on illegitimate and illegal claims will be exposed to the corresponding courts and legal actions,” said the Attorney General’s Office.

Nicaragua broke relations with Taiwan after 31 years, when the island had become the main cooperator and one of the main commercial partners of Nicaragua, in a context in which the Nicaraguan economy had declined as a result of the socio-political crisis that began with the 2018 anti-government outbreak.

Nicaragua had already had diplomatic relations with China between 1985 and 1990, during Ortega’s first term as president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print



Related

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.