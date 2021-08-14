Saturday 14 August 2021
Nicaragua police raid the newspaper ‘La Prensa’ by accusing it of “customs fraud”

Central AmericaNicaragua
By Q24N
TODAY NICARAGUA – Police raided the La Prensa newspaper on Friday amid a wave of arrests of critics and rivals of president and candidate for re-election, Daniel Ortega, less than three months before the elections.

 

According to a report from the National Police, the directors of the newspaper are being investigated for “customs fraud and money laundering.”

Police patrols raided the newspaper’s facilities, the agents cut off internet access, power and turned off all the servers and held several workers incommunicado. La Prensa

The headquarters of the newspaper is under police guard.

Police entered the newspaper’s premises around noon, a day after the newspaper announced that it was suspending its print edition due to the “seizure” of paper by the customs service that controls the government.

Through Twitter, La Prensa announced that five police patrols of the Ortega regime arrived at the newsroom facilities, with officials and pro-government media present.

Since June to date, authorities have detained 32 opponents, including seven possible rivals of President Ortega, in power since 2007.

Around 1:40 pm, the general manager of LA PRENSA, Juan Lorenzo Holmann, was under guard. La Prensa

The laws will be applied to “those who commit a crime, who lend themselves to launder money and then will hide the evidence of money laundering in a newspaper. There [evidence] has been found,” said president Ortega, during an anniversary ceremony of the army naval force.

Ortega, 75, accuses opponents of treason and promoting sanctions against the country. His government has been sanctioned by the United States and the European Union, accused of violating human rights and for repressing his critics since the outbreak of demonstrations against him in 2018.

Ortega police raided the facilities of the newspaper LA PRENSA. The operation began around 12:20 pm on Friday. La Prensa

At 7:20 am this Saturday, La Prensa reported “the taking” is now 19 hours since the raid on the newspaper began. “At this time the police are still inside the offices, there are no longer any workers. There is still no information on the secretary of the Board of Directors, Juan Lorenzo Holmann, who was transferred to the new Chipote to sign some documents,” reads the latest report online.

The offices of La Prensa under police guard this Saturday morning. La Prensa
Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

