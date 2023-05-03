Wednesday 3 May 2023
type here...
Search

Nicaragua to use atomic energy for peaceful purposes, in cooperation with Russia

Nicaragua and Russia will implement cooperation in the areas of design, construction and modernization of nuclear research facilities.

Central AmericaNicaraguaRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

Nicaragua to use atomic energy for peaceful purposes, in cooperation with Russia

Q24N (EFE) The National Assembly (Parliament) of Nicaragua authorized...
Read more

Chaves presents his economic achievements after the first year of government in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - In his first address to the nation...
Read more

Dollar continues to rise and reaches its highest point in almost six weeks

QCOSTARICA - The reference sale of the dollar, according...
Read more

Rodrigo Arias asks for immediate action in discussion of Laws on securtiy and economic reactivation

QCOSTARICA - On Monday, May 1, Rodrigo Arias on...
Read more

Why is important data inaccurate?

This is the second article in our layperson’s series...
Read more

Vent at me if you will. I do not care.

QBLOGS - This is a rant about people who...
Read more

Labor Day in Latin American Countries

Q REPORTS (Latin American Post) May 1 is International...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢543.32 Buy

¢549.34 Sell

03 May 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N (EFE) The National Assembly (Parliament) of Nicaragua authorized on Tuesday, May 3, 2023, the Government of Daniel Ortega to use atomic energy for peaceful purposes, with the cooperation of Russia, one of its allies.

Nicaragua is heading to be the leader in the supply of peaceful nuclear technology for non-energy use, Russia assures. Image from jpmas.com.ni

The “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua and that of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of non-energetic applications of atomic energy for peaceful purposes” was approved with 80 votes in favor of the Sandinistas and their allies, compared to 10 against and 1 who did not vote, of the 91 legislators that make up Parliament.

According to the content of that agreement, signed on March 29, 2023, Russia will provide cooperation to Nicaragua in the field of non-energetic applications of atomic energy for peaceful purposes, particularly in medicine, industry, agriculture and science in accordance with the requirements and priorities of their national nuclear programs.

- Advertisement -

Nicaragua and Russia will implement cooperation in the areas of design, construction, and modernization of nuclear research facilities, particle accelerators, neutron generators, and other sources of ionizing radiation for use in agriculture, medicine, industry, science, environmental monitoring, and other fields. , according to the agreement.

In addition, services will be provided for the management of nuclear materials and materials and substances that are not subject to further use, as well as equipment, products (including spent sources of ionizing radiation) containing radionuclides.

Likewise, the agreement contemplates, among other things, the guarantee of nuclear and radiological safety, and reaction to emergency situations, and the dismantling of nuclear research facilities.

In addition, it considers the possibilities of building a nuclear science and technology center in Nicaraguan territory.

Sandinista deputy Iris Montenegro, president of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said in plenary session that the agreement does not contradict the Nicaraguan Constitution.

Nicaragua and Russia had agreed to cooperate in the field of atomic energy in December 2021, although it was not until October of last year that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega authorized the signing of a road map, and in March the final agreement.

- Advertisement -

On April 19, Ortega received the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in Managua, with whom they reviewed bilateral cooperation and explored the possibility of expanding it, according to the head of Russian diplomacy.

Lavrov then recalled that among the many agreements signed by Nicaragua and Russia is one “very important on the peaceful use of atomic energy,” signed last March, which will not be for energy purposes “but for the production of medicines.”

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleChaves presents his economic achievements after the first year of government in Costa Rica
Avatar photo
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Ortega Jr. predicts the end of the “world dictatorship of the dollar”

Q24N (EFE)  Laureano Facundo Ortega Murillo, son of the president of...
Read more

“Being a Catholic in Nicaragua in this time of persecution is a risk”

Q24N (BBC Mundo) "Don't mention my name or my religious community." It...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Labor Day: The Working Day in Costa Rica

RICO's Q - May 1 is Labor Day (Día...
Blogs

Vent at me if you will. I do not care.

QBLOGS - This is a rant about people who...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: