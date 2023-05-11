Thursday 11 May 2023
type here...
Search

Nicaraguan Red Cross and its assets pass into the hands of the Government of Daniel Ortega

Central AmericaNicaragua
Avatar photo
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

Nicaraguan Red Cross and its assets pass into the hands of the Government of Daniel Ortega

Q24N (EFE) The Nicaraguan Red Cross Association will be...
Read more

Costa Rica needs to maintain the good investment climate achieved in recent decades

QCOSTARICA - The ámara de Infocomunicación y Tecnología (Infocom)...
Read more

Laura Chinchilla: “Without resources not even the Avengers can fix insecurity”

QCOSTARICA - In the last several weeks, former president...
Read more

Costa Rica stands out in the region as a cluster of Life Sciences

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica stands out in the region...
Read more

In his first year, Rodrigo Chaves owes to his greatest promise: lowering the cost of living

QCOSTARICA (Semanario Universidad) In the campaign, Rodrigo Chaves' biggest...
Read more

Why is Latin America the region with the highest food inflation in the world?

Q REPORTS (BBC Mundo) While the world is moving...
Read more

APRIMOTEC pronounces on the non-collective paid transportation bill

QCOSTARICA - Following the announcement last week by the...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢536.47 BUY

¢541.60 SELL

11 May 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N (EFE) The Nicaraguan Red Cross Association will be administered by the Government headed by Daniel Ortega, after 65 years of its creation in Nicaragua, and its assets and assets will pass into the hands of the State, according to an initiative approved this Wednesday by the National Assembly (Parliament).

The initiative was urgently approved by the Sandinista legislators and their allies, who accused the Nicaraguan Red Cross of having acted against their principles in the framework of the anti-government demonstrations that broke out five years ago, which left hundreds dead and in which demanded the resignation of the country’s president, Daniel Ortega.

- Advertisement -

“In the acts that occurred in 2018 that threatened the peace and stability of the nation, some affiliates of that Association (Nicaraguan Red Cross) acted against these principles”, of humanity, impartiality and neutrality, “and of its Act Constitution and Statutes”, the Sandinista legislators stated in the explanatory statement.

And the Nicaraguan Red Cross Association itself “violated the laws of the country by disregarding and even supporting this act of its affiliates,” they added.

NEW NICARAGUAN RED CROSS CREATED

Therefore, the pro-government legislators and their allies agreed to repeal the legislative decree of October 29, 1958, by which the Nicaraguan Red Cross was created.

Likewise, they approved the creation of a new “Nicaraguan Red Cross as an autonomous, decentralized entity, with legal personality, its own assets, indefinite duration and full capacity to acquire rights and contract obligations, which will be the legal successor without solution of continuity of the Asociación Cruz Nicaraguan Red”, founded in 1958.

“The Nicaraguan Red Cross is a decentralized entity attached to the Ministry of Health, which will continue to comply with the international legal framework based on the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and its additional protocols of which Nicaragua is a State party,” according to the approved initiative.

The law mandates that “all assets, assets and shares that to date belong to the National Association called the Nicaraguan Red Cross will become property of the State, and will be administered by the Nicaraguan Red Cross, a decentralized entity attached to the Ministry of Health.”

RED CROSS STILL DOES NOT REACT

- Advertisement -

Until now, the Nicaraguan Red Cross, which is governed by the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and which has buildings, properties and vehicles in the different municipalities of Nicaragua, has not yet spoken out publicly on that law.

In April 2018, thousands of Nicaraguans took to the streets to protest controversial social security reforms, which later turned into a demand for Ortega’s resignation after responding with force.

Read more: 3 Dead, Dozens Injured in Nicaragua Protests

The protests left at least 355 dead, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), although Nicaraguan organizations raise the figure to 684, while Ortega acknowledges that there were “more than 300” and maintains that it was an attempted coup. State.

- Advertisement -

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, which has worsened after the controversial general elections of November 7, 2021, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth in a row and second along with his wife Rosario Murillo as vice president, with her main contenders in prison.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica needs to maintain the good investment climate achieved in recent decades
Avatar photo
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Remittances in Nicaragua rose 61.3% in the first quarter

Q24N (100%Noticias) More than a billion dollars in family remittances were...
Read more

Nicaragua to use atomic energy for peaceful purposes, in cooperation with Russia

Q24N (EFE) The National Assembly (Parliament) of Nicaragua authorized on Tuesday,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Economy

Central Bank confirmed a 4% rise in loans in dollars due to the rise in interest in colones

QCOSTARICA - Total private sector loans grew at a...
National

Limit on the number of drivers on Uber, DiDi and taxis worries experts

QCOSTARICA - The possibility of the government influencing the...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: