Nicaraguan trucker crosses the border, arrives at a health checkpoint and falls unconscious

A Nicaraguan trucker crossed the Peñas Blancas border Sunday morning, approached the health checkpoint and fell unconscious to the surprise of those present.

The man was taken to a medical center to determine if he is ill with COVID-19 or if he suffers from something else.

This Sunday afternoon images of the incident began to circulate the social networks and, later, the fact was confirmed by Rodrigo Marín, director of Health Surveillance, who said that the driver left his truck on the Nicaraguan side of the border, and walk across the border.

- paying the bills -

Marín was not able to confirm if the man, whose identity was not released to the press, was infected with the coronavirus and that it is not yet known what caused the fainting.

On the Costa Rica side of the border, all truckers entering the country must submit to a coronavirus test, which results will be available between 24 and 48 hours, as a condition of entry.

Speculation is that the man, who may or may not be infected, wanted to be tested given that in his country testing is almost none and reports of infections of even less.

Nicaragua, as of this morning, Monday, May 11, officially reports only 16 cases of coronavirus and 5 deaths.

Unofficially, the number of infected is the hundreds and at least 88 have died from the covid-19, deaths that Nicaragua health authorities attribute to pneumonia.

- paying the bills -