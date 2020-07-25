Saturday, 25 July 2020
DONATE
RedaqtedTravel

Nicaraguans traveling to their country from Costa Rica must have negative proof of Covid-19

Rico
By Rico
21
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Foreigners and nationals who want to enter Nicaragua from Costa Rica will have to present a negative result in a coronavirus test carried out in the 72 hours prior to the trip.

The requirement went into effect July 24, in compliance with a resolution by the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service – responding to the decision of the Nicaraguan government to prevent the entry of a group of up to 500 of its citizens, who do not carry a negative Covid-19 test.

The measure applies by land, sea, or air.

- paying the bills -

It also urges the public and private means of transport, as well as the Public Transport Council (CTP), to require this requirement from people who intend to travel to Nicaragua before taking them to the country’s northern border.

According to the director of immigration, Raquel Vargas, the determination aims to prevent an outbreak of the respiratory disease in the border area.

“It is very important to prevent outbreaks of contagion from the Covid-19, not only of the officials and police of the institution but also of the inhabitants of the border areas and those who have to transit through the border posts.

“For this reason, and to avoid agglomerations before an impossibility of entering Nicaragua, we strongly request Nicaraguans who want to go to their country, that before making the trip, have the Covid-19 test with negative result with them, thus avoiding inconveniences and a high risk of contagion,” explained the director.

The immigration service explained that the testing must be done at any private medical service, ie clinic or hospital, at a cost, and not provided by the Ministry of Health.

- paying the bills -

The requirement of the negative test results was a surprise to the hundreds of Nicaraguans weather the elements, hunger and basic needs while stranded in noman’s land (the area between the two border crossing) for days now.

The government of Daniel Ortega imposed the requirement with prior notification. The Ortega dictatorship also requires that testing in Nicaragua can be done only by the Ministry of Health (Minsa) labs located in Managua and at a cost of US$150 dollars.

This situation is in development.

Previous articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: 540 new cases Friday; modified diagnostic guidelines announced
Next articleReactivation of commercial flights would allow foreigner residents to travel without losing status
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

More than 15,000 foreigners rejected

HQ Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) As a result of the operations of the Ministry of...
Read more

Legislators Demand Gvt control illegal entry at the northern border

News Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) To avoid further contagion from COVID -19, it is urgent...
Read more

MOST READ

Pura Vida

Wildlife Photography In The Time of COVID

Jack Donnelly -
The current pandemic is severely limiting almost all of our activities. However, that’s no reason to curl up in a ball and moan. I am...
Read more
Guanacaste

Nicaraguans continue stranded at the doorsteps of their homeland

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) An estimated 300 and up to 500 Nicaraguans remain stranded on the Nicaraguan side of the Peñas Blancas border, as their government won't...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua Establishes Protocol for National and Foreign Travelers

Q24N -
The Ministry of Health (MINSA) finally decided to establish an entry protocol for national and foreign travelers after four months since it acknowledge the...
Central Valley

It’s almost 5 pm, do you know where you car is?

Rico -
If you are in an orange alert zone, anywhere from San Ramon to Paraiso de Cartago, the total vehicular restrictions kicks in at...
Photos of Costa Rica

A modern freight train to the Atlantic?

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Studies to modernize the freight train to the Atlantic is expected to be presented in second half of 2021.
Argentina

Argentina Gradually Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions

VOA NEWS -
(Q24N) Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced Friday that COVID-19 lockdown restrictions will be gradually lift starting Saturday. Fernández spoke at an official event, accompanied by...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA