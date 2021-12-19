Nighttime vehicle restriction will be until minors are vaccinated and adults with third doses

Maintaining the measure is for "prudence and prevention," said Minister of Economy, Industries and Commerce

QCOSTARICA – The nocturnal vehicle restriction would be maintained for several more months, given that the government of Carlos Alvarado will not eliminate it until it is possible to advance with the vaccination of those under 18 years of age and the reinforcement of the third dose to the elderly population.

This was confirmed by Victoria Hernández, Minister of Economy, Industries and Commerce to Ameliarueda.com.

“It has been discussed, yes, of course, it has been discussed (eliminating the nighttime restriction), what happens is that what we need is to guarantee the integral health of those under 18 years of age, remember that we are in that stage, reinforcing older adults (with third doses), because we have a significant amount of the population, more than 300 thousand people who have not been vaccinated, that is the issue,” said the minister.

Due to pressure from various sectors, this week the government relaxed the vehicular restrictions, on Monday, December 20, the restrictions will begin at 12 am and not 11 pm.

Hernández added that the technical team that analyzes the measures thinks that caution should also be exercised with the imminent arrival in the country of the omicron variant.

“The new vehicle restriction measure, of extending the operation of commerce and services one more hour, is due to this gradual increase in flexibility,” said Hernández.

Currently, Covid 19 continues to give a truce in Costa Rica. The reproduction rate continues to decline and for the eleventh consecutive week this indicator remains below one, going from 0.81% to 0.79%, as reflected in report number 88, of the Report A Pandemic in Perspective, of the School of Medicine of the Universidad Hispanoamericana.

