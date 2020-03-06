In his most daring feat yet, Nik Wallenda, on Wednesday night walked high above the lava pool of the Masaya Volcano, one of the most volatile and dangerous volcanoes in the world, located in the heart of Nicaragua.

The day before, in an interview with Good Morning America, asked what does he think before the daunting walk, Wallenda said: “There will be everything, from nerves to emotion, a little fear, a lot of respect, it’s a dream”.

“For the last week I have been waking up in cold sweat due to this walk,” Wallenda explained. “Every step is dangerous, but I will surely relax more and more as that gas passes.”

The grandson of Karl Wallenda pointed out “We are walking on a volcano with deadly poisonous gases; Add a layer of concern. I will wear protective goggles, [but] what happens if they fog up, what happens if they don’t get well and my eyes start to burn and I can’t see, there are so many unknowns that I can’t prepare for. ”

The Masaya volcano has erupted 13 times in the last 30 years. The volcano emits more than 330,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year. The lava lake boils at more than1,000 degrees Celsius (2,000 degrees Fahrenheit), equal to about 1366 K.

This is Wallenda’s longest and tallest hike attempt to date. “Never until this morning have I stepped on a cable of this diameter.” He predicts that the one-inch, 1,800-foot-long cable walk, nicknamed “la boca del infierno” (the mouth of hell) could take between 30 and 35 minutes.

Nikolas Wallenda (born January 24, 1979) did the walk in 31 minutes and 23 seconds.

Volcano attracts an audience

On March 2, 2020, National Geographic and Good Morning America teamed up to transmit television reports from Nicaragua, from the volcano, one of the eight lava lakes across the planet, and share a close-up view of the Nik Wallenda experience.

In the Good Morning America report, you can see the lava lake of the volcano in Nicaragua live. For its part, National Geographic, reported on Nicaragua’s natural beauties, calling it “an extraordinary land” and explained, or concluded, how the Masaya volcano helps cool the planet. They also state that the colossus is one of the most active volcanoes of the world.

At 1,800 ft long, tonight's walk is 500 ft LONGER than Nik's iconic walk over Times Square.

“The reality is I’m risking my life,” he told ABC News. Despite the magnitude of the magma below, Wallenda said he will take in all of its natural beauty.

Off the wire and into the history books! What an incredible moment for Nik as he just touched down on the other side of the Masaya Volcano!

“I absolutely will look down,” Wallenda said of the mid-point on his walk. “It’s more about this beautiful piece of nature.”

"I absolutely will look down," Wallenda said of the mid-point on his walk. "It's more about this beautiful piece of nature."

5 Things to Know About Wallenda’s Volcano Walk

