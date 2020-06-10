Today Costa RicaPura Vida

Nine-year-old girl sells ‘bolihelados’ to help family in crisis

Her taste in cooking and her desire to help led her to pass the quarantine very entertaining, helping her family.

By Rico
13

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The enormous heart of Juliana, a nine-year-old girl, who in April had set herself the goal of helping her family affected by the pandemic and succeeded by making and selling “bolihelados”.

Her taste for cooking and her desire to help led her to spend the quarantine very entertaining working.

That motivation transformed a small idea into a project to which this enterprising girl has put soul, life and heart into. In just over a month, they have already created and sold more than 700 bolihelados. She herself is in charge of delivering order.

The magic of this effort occurs in the kitchen, where Juli, with the help and supervision of her parents, has been concerned with inventing new flavors and making a product that people enjoy.

If you want to support Juli’s entrepreneurship, you can search her Facebook page ‘Bolihelados Juli‘.

 

