Friday 1 April 2022
No QR code, No Health Pass, 100% Occupancy starts today

The mandatory use of masks in closed places, which is in force since September 9, 2020, will continue for some time longer

By Rico
No QR code, No Health Pass, 100% Occupancy starts today

QCOSTARICA – As had been announced earlier last month, starting today, April 1, a number of the covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The drop in the number of new infections, active cases, hospitalizations, and deaths allow the country to start getting back to normal.

Starting today, April 1:

  • All activities and events can work with 100% capacity without requiring the use of QR or presenting proof of vaccination. This includes retail stores, restaurants, gyms, churches and houses of worship, universities, schools, event halls, and anywhere that provides service to the public.
  • The Health Pass (Pase de Salud) to enter the country for foreigners is eliminated. For nationals and residents, it had been eliminated since March 7. Unvaccinated foreigners (or inoculated with a vaccine that is not recognized in the country) will no longer have to purchase covid insurance to be in the country.

However, some measures and recommendations remain:

  • The mandatory use of masks in closed places, which is in force since September 9, 2020.
  • The compulsory nature of the complete vaccination schedule for minors and public officials.
  • A health order  (isolation) for seven days from the first day of symptoms for those who test positive for covid-19. This is extended to contacts who do not have all three doses of the vaccine (unless four months have passed since their second dose, since they cannot receive the third before that time).
  • Hand washing before entering establishments or activities is recommended.
  • Public and private institutions are urged to commit to teleworking as much as possible.
  • The recommendation not to leave home if they have symptoms and to get tested.

Restrictions lifted in March

  • Since March 7, eliminated were the vehicular restrictions (day or night), save for the pre-pandemic weekday restrictions of tthe central area of ​​San José bounded by the Circunvalacion.
  • Operating limits for commercial establishments, which returned to their pre-pandemic hours.
  • The health pass for nationals and residents entering the country was eliminated.
  • Foreigners stopped having rigorous immigration checks, only done randomly.

When will masks be lifted?

At this time it is anyone’s guess. We can only go by hints made in the last several weeks by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, that the lifting of the mandatory use of masks may be just around the corner.

 

 

 

