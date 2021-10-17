No Vaccination Certificate Required to Attend Church

QCOSTARICA – By complying with the sanitary measures, the faithful will be able to attend church without showing the QR Code of the vaccination certificate, said the Episcopal Conference, the official assembly of the bishops of the Catholic Church in a given territory.

The government announced that, as of December 1, in order to enter public shows, bars, restaurants and commercial premises, it will be necessary to present the code.

- Advertisement -

“The Ministry of Health has reported new measures, however, in this same resolution published in La Gaceta this Friday, October 15, the permission not to present this certificate is indicated, ‘in activities, organizations or congregations in places of worship’, as long as the following measures are maintained and complied with,” the organization explained.

To enter a church (and other temples of worship), only the use of a mask will be requested, keep the distance of 1.8 meters, also respecting social bubbles, maximum capacity of 500 people, whenever the physical space allows it.

Despite the measure, the bishops invite people to go to vaccination centers to continue fighting this pandemic.

Related