Sunday 17 October 2021
type here...
Search

No Vaccination Certificate Required to Attend Church

"Faithful may attend temples without showing vaccination certificate", Episcopal Conference

HealthRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

(Reuters) - The United States on Friday said it...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 17: “Even” ending plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Sunday, October 17, vehicles with...
Read more

PAC would block the reduction to the 2022 Machamo if legislators do not compensate for the gap in income

QCOSTARICA - The fraction of the Partido Acción Ciudadana...
Read more

No Vaccination Certificate Required to Attend Church

QCOSTARICA - By complying with the sanitary measures, the...
Read more

La Niña is here! And for the second straight year

QCOSTARICA - The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico...
Read more

Construction materials maintain strong price increases

QCOSTARICA - Construction prices continue to show high year-on-year...
Read more

10 Real Reasons Why Should You Use Credit Cards

What comes to mind when you hear the word...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – By complying with the sanitary measures, the faithful will be able to attend church without showing the QR Code of the vaccination certificate, said the Episcopal Conference, the official assembly of the bishops of the Catholic Church in a given territory.

Photo for illustrative purposes. Shutterstock

The government announced that, as of December 1, in order to enter public shows, bars, restaurants and commercial premises, it will be necessary to present the code.

- Advertisement -

“The Ministry of Health has reported new measures, however, in this same resolution published in La Gaceta this Friday, October 15, the permission not to present this certificate is indicated, ‘in activities, organizations or congregations in places of worship’, as long as the following measures are maintained and complied with,” the organization explained.

To enter a church (and other temples of worship), only the use of a mask will be requested, keep the distance of 1.8 meters, also respecting social bubbles, maximum capacity of 500 people, whenever the physical space allows it.

Despite the measure, the bishops invite people to go to vaccination centers to continue fighting this pandemic.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleLa Niña is here! And for the second straight year
Next articlePAC would block the reduction to the 2022 Machamo if legislators do not compensate for the gap in income
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 17: “Even” ending plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Sunday, October 17, vehicles with EVEN ending...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 16: “Odd” ending plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Saturday, October 16, vehicles with ODD ending...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Nicaragua

Ortega regime to the US ambassador: “Give up imposing your creeping and decadent Yankee policies”

TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused...
Health

¢462,200 fine for civil servants in Costa Rica who reject vaccine against covid-19

QCOSTARICA -Starting, Friday, October 15, employees of the public...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.