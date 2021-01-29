Friday 29 January 2021
No visa needed to travel to Europe until the end of 2022

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – Once again, the entry into force of the EU Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which will force travelers to apply for a visa to enter the European Union, was postponed.

The ETIAS – a U.S. style electronic travel authorization system for visitors from countries that are currently not part of the EU – requirement will now enter into force at the end of 2022 after it was expected to be mandatory starting this month, January 2021.

“ETIAS is expected to be operational by the end of 2022. Thanks to ETIAS, authorities will receive vital information necessary to assess potential risks with people traveling to the European Union and, if necessary, a travel authorization could be denied,” states the official statement on the European Union website.

Travelers who currently visit Europe visa-free are able to enter EU and Schengen Member countries cost-free and without any digital security screening prior to their arrival to Europe. ETIAS is not a visa and is more accurately referred to as a visa-waiver.

The ETIAS, like the ESTA, is a travel authorization for travelers not requiring a visa to visit Europe. Under the ETIAS, these visitors will undergo additional security checks prior to being permitted to enter into the EU. The ETIAS will be mandatory for citizens of such countries as the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Travel to European countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, San Marino, Monaco and the Vatican, will require a visa.

Once it enters into force, applicants will be able to submit their visa application through an official website and/or an application. The cost will be 7 Euros, though, it is expected that minors do not have to pay.

The European Commission first presented the ETIAS idea in April 2016 and adopted the proposal on November 16, 2016.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleIf your monthly income exceeds ¢683 thousand, you would have to pay income tax
Next articleGovernment compensated Aeris for less air traffic at San Jose airport
