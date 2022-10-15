Saturday 15 October 2022
type here...
Search

Not vaccinated against Covid-19 yet? Caja will enable 37 vaccinations points this weekend

HealthRedaqtedVaccine
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Not vaccinated against Covid-19 yet? Caja will enable 37 vaccinations points this weekend

QCOSTARICA - If you have not yet been vaccinated...
Read more

Dabbing For Beginners: 3 Things To Know

A note before proceeding: while medicinal Cannabis is now...
Read more

El amor dura 18 meses… a veces  

Como bien dice el dicho “la vida es mejor...
Read more

Dollar exchange at lowest point of the year

QCOSTARICA - What has happened to the dollar exchange,...
Read more

Facemasks are back. Health orders mandatory use in schools and public transport

QCOSTARICA - The mandatory use of the facemask on...
Read more

Alert: “Crazy ant” could spread in Costa Rica says Ministry of Agriculture

QCOSTARICA  - The presence of the invasive species known...
Read more

“Pacific Paradise” Cruise to dock at Playas del Coco, Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA - On October 16, the expedition ship Ocean...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢612.79 Buy

¢621.03 Sell

15 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – If you have not yet been vaccinated or need to complete your vaccination schedule against Covid-19, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS or Caja) will enable 37 vaccination centers for this weekend.

“Vaccination will be available to all people from six months old, our vaccinating teams will be receiving children, and any person over five years old who needs to start or complete their schedule,” said Natalia Bejarano Campos, director of the CCSS Health Services Network.

- Advertisement -

For children older than six months and younger than five years, the vaccination schedule is three doses.

The second dose is applied three weeks after the first and the third 8 weeks after the second dose is applied.

According to the lastest figures a total of 4,500,155 people (87.2% of the population) have received their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine; a total of 4,219,797 (81.7%) have their second dose; 2,639,5486 (51.1%) their third dose; and 809,983 (9.3%) the fourth.

This link will take you to the CCSS website for more information on vaccination and the vaccination points.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleDabbing For Beginners: 3 Things To Know
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Dollar exchange at lowest point of the year

QCOSTARICA - What has happened to the dollar exchange, dropping to...
Read more

Workers in Costa Rica have two weeks of annual vacation

QCOSTARICA (El Financiero) In Costa Rica, every worker has the right...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Seventh case of monkeypox confirmed in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health confirmed the seventh...
Health

Minister of Health defends “rainy recess” and rules out mandatory use of mask

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, defended...
Paying the bills