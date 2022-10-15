Not vaccinated against Covid-19 yet? Caja will enable 37 vaccinations points this weekend

QCOSTARICA – If you have not yet been vaccinated or need to complete your vaccination schedule against Covid-19, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS or Caja) will enable 37 vaccination centers for this weekend.

“Vaccination will be available to all people from six months old, our vaccinating teams will be receiving children, and any person over five years old who needs to start or complete their schedule,” said Natalia Bejarano Campos, director of the CCSS Health Services Network.

For children older than six months and younger than five years, the vaccination schedule is three doses.

The second dose is applied three weeks after the first and the third 8 weeks after the second dose is applied.

According to the lastest figures a total of 4,500,155 people (87.2% of the population) have received their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine; a total of 4,219,797 (81.7%) have their second dose; 2,639,5486 (51.1%) their third dose; and 809,983 (9.3%) the fourth.

This link will take you to the CCSS website for more information on vaccination and the vaccination points.

