Tuesday 5 April 2022
type here...
Search

Now you can verify if your cell phone is stolen or cloned

Sutel platform validates IMEI numbers of mobile devices. Users will receive an alert via text message and will have 60 days to go to their mobile operator and prove the legitimacy of the device

BusinessConsumer AwareRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Public employees will have the entire Semana Santa to vacation

RICO's DIGEST - It can be said, in Costa...
Read more

Now you can verify if your cell phone is stolen or cloned

QCOSTARICA - Buying a used cell phone can be...
Read more

President-elect opposes plan to reduce fuel prices by ¢100

QCOSTARICA - President-elect Rodrigo Chaves said on Monday he...
Read more

Chaves describes his electoral victory in Costa Rica as a “revolution”

QCOSTARICA - The president-elect of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves,...
Read more

Panama announces Blinken’s visit and highlights the strengthening of ties with the US.

Q24N (EFE) The Foreign Minister of Panama, Erika Mouynes,...
Read more

Fuel prices rise in Nicaragua; gov’t absorbs some of the increases

Q24N - The price of a gallon of super...
Read more

Figueres a “sore loser”?

QCOSTARICA - President-elect Rodrigo Chaves affirmed this morning that...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢654.27 Buy

¢663.12 Sell

05 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Buying a used cell phone can be risky. In the market, there are the unscrupulous that will sell you a phone that was either stolen, cloned or adulterated in some way.

But how do you know?

In order for users to detect stolen or adulterated cell phones, the Cell Phone Validation Platform was put into operation by the Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel).

- Advertisement -

To do this, the Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (Sutel) – the communications regulator – has put in place the Plataforma de Validación de Celulares (Cell Phone Validation Platform) to verify the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity), which if it detects the phone’s software has been tampered with or the phone reported stolen, will block the device.

Users will be alerted via text message that their phone will be blocked due to Duplicate IMEI (several phones are using the same identifier) or Spoofed IMEI (software is adulterated).

Users will have 60 days from when they received the text or SMS message to contact their cellular operator and prove the originality of the device by means of a purchase invoice or service contract if it was purchased by way of a plan.

Once proven that the cell phone or tablet is genuine, the user can continue using it without problems.

“This is an effort by Sutel and the industry in general to discourage cell phone theft; but, in addition, to improve the service received by users and avoid inconveniences”, explained engineer Gilbert Camacho, president of the Sutel.

Camacho explained that consumers can find themselves at the receiving end of a stolen or adulterated phone sold by unscrupulous individuals or businesses. This is usually equipment that comes from other countries causing quality problems in the service since they were designed to work with other technical characteristics; but, in addition, they promote criminal acts that feed the black market.

- Advertisement -

In the last six months of last year, 1,040 complaints of cell phone theft were reported to the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ).

To check the IMEI of your phone:

  • Go to https://pvc.sutel.go.cr/
  • Dial *#06# on your phone to get your IMEI
  • Type the IMEI on the website page and press “consultar”

The reply you are looking for is ‘valido‘. If it is not, as stated before, contact your cellular service provider, in Costa Rica: Kolbi (ICE), Movistar (Liberty Latin America) and Claro (América Movíl).

- Advertisement -

Though the website says the service starts on May 3, 2022, we did just check our phone’s IMEI and received a valid reply.

I urge you to do the same, even though you may have no doubts about your phone, it has been my experience in Costa Rica to do regular checks on ‘registered’ items like real property, vehicles, bank accounts, and yes, now, your cell phone.

If you purchased a phone outside of Costa Rica, unless it was registered with the Sutel or through your operator, it is still can be a valid phone and be used in the country, but the message will be ‘no homologado’.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articlePresident-elect opposes plan to reduce fuel prices by ¢100
Next articlePublic employees will have the entire Semana Santa to vacation
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Public employees will have the entire Semana Santa to vacation

RICO's DIGEST - It can be said, in Costa Rica, better...
Read more

Now you can verify if your cell phone is stolen or cloned

QCOSTARICA - Buying a used cell phone can be risky. In...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

2022 Elections

PLN assumes third consecutive defeat in national elections

QCOSTARICA - Sunday's loss of José María Figueres for...
Sports

The night the country stands still for 90 minutes

QCOSTARICA - At 7:05 pm tonight, Wednesday, March 30,...
Paying the bills