Tuesday 10 August 2021
Nueva York Poetry Press publishes poems by Tica artist

"Cuando llueve sobre el hormiguero" is a work by the Costa Rican Alelí Prada.

Today Costa RicaPura Vida
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The young Costa Rican Alelí Prada premiered her first poetry book “Cuando llueve sobre el hormiguero (When it rains on the anthill)”.

This collection of poems was published by the publishing house New York Poetry Press, in the collection “Tránsito de Fuego”.

The back cover is by Mía Gallegos, renowned national poet and journalist.

“Cuando llueve sobre el hormiguero is the first collection of poems published by Alelí Prada. It is fresh and novel poetry, in which the poet associates various traces of the Costa Rican landscape. It is a poetry of realities,” says Gallegos.

“I am an erratic woman, without a single drop of shame. In the same way, I will continue to release my tongue, increasingly long and restless to catch whoever crosses my path,” says the author on her part.

Alelí Prada is a Costa Rican singer-songwriter, poet and composer. Today, in addition to launching her book, she is developing a project as a soloist, with original music and literary production.

The official presentation of this book was on Sunday at La Gata Gastronómica, located in San Pedro de Montes de Oca, San José.

The work is available on digital platforms such as Amazon, at this link. Likewise, within Costa Rica it can be obtained with the author herself, by contacting her through social networks, it will also be available soon in bookstores.

If you wish to purchase the young Tica’s book, you can write to her social networks: Instagram @aleliprada, Twitter @ alelíprada and her Facebook account ‘Ale Prada Alfaro’.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

