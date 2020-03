A nursing assistant, identified by his last names Villarreal Jirón, was arrested on suspicion of trying to rape a 24-year-old woman in the bathroom of a fast-food restaurant located in Carmen de Heredia.

According to the authorities, the 35-year-old man followed the woman into the bathroom, where he tore off her clothes and tried to rape her; However, her screams alerted other customers in the restaurant who came to her aid and called police, La Nacion reports.