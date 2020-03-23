The OIJ – judicial police- arrested on Monday afternoon a man for making death threats against people with coronavirus in an audio that circulates on WhatsApp.

In the audio the person flaunts his nickname and that he is well known in the southern area, in addition in other messages the audio is accompanied by a photo with the identity of the person.

“The one who knows me knows that what I am going to say is not bs, I need them to find out where the people infected with COVID-19 live, if in Sabalito, in La Ceiba, in San Vito, wherever, exact location because I was born and raised in that town and I need to defend what is left of my family.

“I will be thanking you with a financial reward where the person infected with COVID-19 lives in San Vito de Coto Brus. Because I plan to go visit him and give him some “confiticos” (referring to bullets) that I sometimes gift, some caliber 38 and AK-47, so that they cannot continue infecting our beloved Saint Vito,” says part of the audio.