Monday 11 December 2023
type here...
Search

OIJ: Hitmen in Costa Rica have a “useful life” of 1 year

In Costa Rica, hired killers have a lifespan of about a year before their services are no longer needed, becoming themelves victims of homicide

NationalNews
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Saving and planning a year in advance to pay the Marchamo is ideal

QCOSTARICA -- In less than 3 weeks, the Marchamo...
Read more

OIJ: Hitmen in Costa Rica have a “useful life” of 1 year

QCOSTARICA -- The indiscriminate recruitment of hitmen by criminal...
Read more

Costa Rica is the second country most affected by ransomware in Central America

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica is the second country most...
Read more

Guatemalan prosecutors want to revoke the immunity of President-elect

Q24N -- Prosecutors in Guatemala asked a court Friday...
Read more

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Visits Argentina

Q24N (VOA) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy witnessed the swearing-in...
Read more

Argentina: Milei sworn in as president

Q24N -- The 53-year-old libertarian economist Javier Milei was...
Read more

Studying Abroad in Costa Rica: A Comprehensive Guide for College Students

Costa Rica, nestled in the heart of Central America,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢526.96 BUY

¢533.11 SELL

9 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — The indiscriminate recruitment of hitmen by criminal groups in the last two years to carry out homicides in the midst of the struggles between the criminal organizations, has revealed a particular phenomenon that is under analysis by theOrganismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ): their “useful life” is very short.

Hitmen on motorcycles execute their target at a Coronado gas station. Image: OIJ

The OIJ have studied the almost 2,000 homicides that have occurred since 2021 to date and noted that the gunmen (sicarios in Spanish) are usually killed in the midst of these conflicts, approximately one year from the time they began their criminal career.

Furthermore, in this short life span, hitmen would carry out a maximum of 5 murders and then being themselves victims of the bullets.

- Advertisement -

“We started reviewing cases in 2022 and we see that the suspect is A, we link him to up to four homicides and the fifth homicide, that is an example, the suspect is killed. Then this other person who killed him is linked to three or four other homicides and then they kill this second one, and so on, it is a chain of death and violence, where practically when a person starts in that criminal structure, normally in that position as a hitman, a year later he ends up dead,” explained Michael Soto, deputy director of the OIJ.

Soto explained that once they have more detailed information on most of the cases, they could present a formal study to make visible this situation that involves many young people in the country who end up lifeless due to their monetary ambition and social visibility.

“We have not technically proven it, but from the experience of the review we have done of all these cases at some point we could go deeper with a study, but basically the useful life of a hitman in Costa Rica could be around a year, as I said we have to deepen it. That is to say that whoever gets in ends up dead very quickly and there is this escalation of violence, death, death, death or jail. It may seem incredible, but many times by putting someone in jail linked to these types of activities, we are almost saving them,” Soto added.

Although they are still people who have families and people who depend on them in one way or another, for criminal groups they are just pawns who are easily replaceable in case they fall into one of the operations, whether due to an arrest or be killed in a counterattack by a rival group.

“The majority die quickly, they come from these areas of urban-marginal misery, unfortunately they do not finish their formal education and some percentage end up in jail if they do not end up dead. They are pawns of more astute individuals who see them as elements of change to fulfill a function and if they kill them nothing happens because they put someone else in, with no substitutables and the loss means nothing to the organization,” said Soto.

Executed by their own people

Although the span of a year and the cycle of five murders is not a rule, the police are interested in the issue, because although it was a known pattern years ago, the numbers for this type of fatal attacks were few.

- Advertisement -

However, some hitmen who manage to overcome this barrier of time and number of executions are victims of the same organization, since it has been detected that the same criminal leaders order their deaths in the midst of internal struggles due to differences in criteria or unfulfilled orders.

Soto said that they know of cases in which he has mediated thefts of drugs, money or even clandestine love affairs, for which murders are carried out between gang members.

“The same group orders them to be killed, and perhaps the one who orders them to be killed also suffers the same fate and is killed for something else. It is a cycle that we have noticed very strongly during these last two years. It has been like this in other years, but now we see it more evident,” said the OIJ deputy director.

The majority of the homicides this year are due to revenge, setting of scores, or arguments. Statistics indicate that the majority of victims of fatal attacks this year are very young, in the age range of between 18 and 39 years old.

- Advertisement -

Almost 850 homicides have been committed so far this year, a record mumber, that worries the authorities in view of the fact that December is historically been the most violent month of the year.

Source: Crhoy.com

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Costa Rica is the second country most affected by ransomware in Central America
Next article
Saving and planning a year in advance to pay the Marchamo is ideal
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica is the second country most affected by ransomware in Central America

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica is the second country most affected by...
Read more

Half of Ticos will vote in municipal elections, UNA survey

QCOSTARICA -- 46.3% of voters are 100% convinced that they vote...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Infrastructure

Bailey Bridge will ease traffic congestion in front of San Jose airport

QCOSTARICA -- On Friday (tomorrow) traffic will be enabled...
Cuba

Fidel’s Sister and Outspoken Critic, Juanita Castro, Dies in Miami

Q24N - Juanita Castro, the younger sister of Fidel...
Paying the bills
%d