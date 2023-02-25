Saturday 25 February 2023
Opening of the Circunvalación Norte viaduct expected mid-April

National
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The wait for drivers to be able to use the Circunvalación Norte viaduct that connects Uruca with Route 32 and vice versa, is almost over.

The latest section towards completion of the rura 39, the ring road encirciling and one of the main transit arteries of the capital city of San José, a project that started in the late 1970s, is about to open by mid-April.

By that date, the Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (CONAVI) – National Highway Council – anticipates that the second stage of this section of project will be ready, after the first works were enabled in January, which corresponds to marginal tracts.

Mauricio Batalla, Executive Director of CONAVI, confirmed on Radio Momuntal that after two years of suspension of road maintenance contracts, they would be active across the country starting in April.

 

