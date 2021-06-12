Saturday 12 June 2021
type here...
ReportsLatin AmericaSouth AmericaPeru

Opinion: Peru’s electoral drama is damaging democracy

Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori is using legal means in a bid to avert her election defeat. It's reminiscent of the dirty tricks of former US President Trump, says DW's Isaac Risco.

by Q Costa Rica
7

Q REPORTS (DW) In Peru, the left-wing village school teacher Pedro Castillo has in all probability been elected the new president. The fact that he cannot yet be officially declared the winner of the election is partly due to the extremely close result.

Peru’s presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori is using legal means in a bid to avert her election defeat. It’s reminiscent of the dirty tricks of former US President Trump, says DW’s Isaac Risco.

Another obstacle, however, is that Castillo’s opponent, right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, refuses to acknowledge her election defeat.

- Advertisement -

Shortly before the end of counting, Fujimori, a highly controversial figure, issued an unprecedented number of complaints against partial results of last Sunday’s runoff presidential election. Just before the end of the deadline to raise legal objections, Fujimori, helped by a battery of lawyers, filed an appeal with electoral authorities to annul the results at 802 polling stations, which she says is the equivalent of 200,000 votes.

She also asked for another 300,000 votes to be reviewed, so “half a million votes are in play,” she said at a press conference.

Unsubstantiated accusations of fraud

Castillo seems on track to win the election. With more than 99% of the ballots counted, Castillo is ahead by about 71,000 votes, and Fujimori can practically no longer catch up. One reason for this is that the few votes still to be counted come primarily from poor, rural regions, where Castillo has so far won hands down.

Fujimori has forcefully and publicly presented her allegations of alleged systematic electoral fraud favoring her opponent. Except for isolated cases of irregularities, however, she has not presented any evidence. On Monday, international observers praised the election as transparent and fair. The chairman of the top election watchdog has spoken of an extraordinary number of complaints, but promised that they would be resolved. This could now take days or even weeks.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, anger is growing on the streets. Supporters of both camps have been protesting daily, claiming victory in the elections. Of course, Fujimori has a right to legally challenge the election results if her opponent has illegally obtained votes. So far, however, there are many indications that she will just do whatever it takes to grab power, even if it means democracy suffers in the process. Her behavior is strongly reminiscent of the way Donald Trump tried to prevent the election victory of his challenger, current US President Joe Biden, at the end of 2020.

A lack of trust in both candidates

Peru has had an extremely polarized presidential election. Millions of Peruvians mistrust both candidates. Pedro Castillo holds left-wing populist views and at times has shown little respect for democratic institutions. Keiko Fujimori, who is the daughter of the country’s former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori, is also problematic. She has defended her father’s corrupt and autocratic regime between 1990 and 2000 and is herself accused of corruption.

But by blocking the results of the country’s presidential election, Keiko Fujimori now seems to confirm the worst fears of her critics. Her disproportionately greater financial power and her strong backing among most of the country’s elites make her the greater threat to Peru’s fragile democracy.

This article has been translated from German.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleEurope opens the doors to tourism, these are the requirements
Next articleCOVID vaccines in the workplace: Can I ask who got their shots?
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Peru revises pandemic death toll, now worst in the world per capita

Q24N (Reuters) Peru on Monday almost tripled its official COVID-19 death...
Read more

The Economist Sees Ortega Clinging to Power

TODAY NICARAGUA (Confidencial) Six months before the general elections in Nicaragua,...
Read more

MOST READ

Southwest resumes operations today at the Guanacaste Airport

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 5, “EVENS”

Rico -
Today, Saturdday, June 5, only EVENS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under...
News

Carlos Alvarado describes calls reprehensible the persecution of Ortega against opponents in Nicaragua

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, described the persecution of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega against opponents as reprehensible after the government...
Photos of Costa Rica

Back in the 80’s Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - When CR was so beautiful, healthy, and safe! No motorcycles. No loud cars. No billboards. No traffic. When everyone walked to a pulpería,...
Reports

Tourism’s path to recovery

Q Costa Rica -
QREPORTS - A new travel trends research paper released today by Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, reveals that vaccine rollouts globally are...
News

Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister absent from the summit of Central American presidents

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Ortega government sent its ambassador to Costa Rica, Duilio Hernández, as its representative to the summit of Central American presidents...
Health

Costa Rica cannot feel safe from covid-19 before having about 80% of population vaccinated

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - No doubt, vaccines are one of the most powerful tools to maintain control of Covid-19, but when it comes to entire populations,...
Travel

The US improves travel alerts for Central America; Not Costa Rica and Nicaragua

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The United States has eased travel advisories for most Central American countries, with the exception of Costa Rica and Nicaragua, according to...
Health

Today’s Covid News: Contagion rate in Costa Rica remains unchanged in the last week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica in the last week did not change, a fact that is seen for the...
Nicaragua

The US sanctions Nicaraguan Daniel Ortega’s daughter and close associates

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – The United States imposed economic sanctions on four Nicaraguan officials close to President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, including...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.