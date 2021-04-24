Saturday 24 April 2021
type here...
NationalCartagoRedaqted

Organizer of ‘Summer Fest’ in Cartago affirms cancelation of event

The decision was made due to eventual legal problems, criticism of activity, and awareness of the pandemic.

by Rico
7

QCOSTARICA – The organizer of the “Summer Fest” event, scheduled for today, Saturday, April 24 in Cartago, assured on Friday that it had canceled the activity, among other reasons, due to the severity of the pandemic.

From Instagram

The organizer, who identifies himself publicly as Juan Torres, indicated that he made the decision because he considered the concentration of people inappropriate, for public health reasons.

- Advertisement -

Also, he pointed out, it was due to eventual legal problems for Toledo, his guest artist.

Since the declaration of a health emergency at the beginning of 2020, the Ministry of Health prohibited the holding of massive events, such as concerts and mega-parties, due to the risk of transmission of the covid-19.

“I cannot think only of my economic state and those of us who are going to lose money, I must analyze the consequences that those 200 people that we had expected could generate,” declared Torres.

He stated that he was in the process of returning the money for 100 tickets that had already been sold.

- Advertisement -

According to the organizer, who says he has held the activity for four years, the event was going to take place in El Tejar (canton of El Guarco) from 2 pm to 10 pm, respecting sanitary and distancing measures.

“It was just that singer Toledo and five local DJs, the vast majority students from Cartago, whose income from this activity finances studies, transportation and food. However, in the end it is best not to do it,” he declared.

Despite the decision to cancel, Torres defended the activity, since he considers his – and as well as other people involved –  interest to earn income legitimately.

He also claimed that if bars and restaurants can operate, he could also, following the guidelines imposed by Health.

However, he complained about the difficulties in obtaining permits, because the answers are slow in coming, and that nullified his ability to plan with the artists.

Torres admitted that the criticism around the “Summer Party” also weighed on the decision to cancel.

- Advertisement -

“They never contacted us to find out what we were going to do and how. Why didn’t anyone ask us? All recriminations, we feel they were malicious. We only try to work with the rules that exist for others; no one thought of coming to ask us,” he said.

He denied that the guests to the event would be contacted two hours before to attend, as affirmed this Friday by representatives of the Paraíso Local Emergency Committee, where it was supposed to take place.

On Instagram and Facebook the promoter of the party, which the authorities had in their sights on, also confirmed the cancellation of the event.

On Friday, the Fuerza Publica (National Police), the Ministry of Health and the Paraíso Local Emergency Commission were vigilant to find the organizers of the mega-party, which they convened through social networks.

Authorities have issue warnings against these types of activities due to the danger of massive infections, mainly at a time when the country faces a peak in cases resulting from people’s carelessness and the presence of variants of the virus that would be more easily transmissible.

On Thursday, since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the highest number of daily infected was registered, 1,776. On Friday, the second-highest number of daily infections, 1,656, the highest number of people in intensive care units (ICU), 286, was reported.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleBusiness sector fears not being able to bear another ‘hammer’ blow
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Business sector fears not being able to bear another ‘hammer’ blow

QCOSTARICA - Through campaigns on social networks and a call for...
Read more

Natalia Carvajal out of “Nace una Estrella” Tv program

Q MAGAZINE - Natalia Carvajal will no longer be part of...
Read more

MOST READ

US$90 Million for Banking Sector

Coronavirus

Shortness of breath and five other symptoms that warrant getting medical attention

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Most people who get covid-19 experience it as mild, temporary respiratory infection, with symptoms like coughing, a fever, and shortness of breath;...
Vaccine

Pfizer Says NO to Private Clinics in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The plan made known public this Thursday that private clinics in Costa Rica had started the process to sell the vaccine against...
Health

Private sale of the Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica seen difficult in the short term

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Private clinics and pharmacies are in the possibility of starting the processes to sell vaccines against covid-19 in Costa Rica, however, the...
National

Bad weather claimed two lives: one in Talamanca and another in Garabito

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Two men became the first victims of the rains and bad weather that has hit the country since last Wednesday, one of...
Electric Vehicles

ICE to start charging at fast-charging stations for electric cars

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The honeymoon of free charges at Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) fast-charging stations is over for owners of electric car, as they...
Economic Recovery

March the most active month in tourists arrivals since borders were opened

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With 89,263 international arrivals, March became the month with the best tourist visitation to Costa Rica since the gradual reopening of the...
Infrastructure

Incofer suspends San Jose-Heredia-Alajuela service. Again!

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - The Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer) indefinitely suspended the urban train service on the San José-Heredia-Alajuela line, after inspecting the newly built...
Front Page

Editorial: A national joke

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Following is a translation of the editorial in La Nacion Friday following the report that the last 3 kilometers of the expansion...
HQ

Woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for using social media to prostitute minors

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - A woman, identified as Karol Tatiana Solís Álvarez and known by the alias "La Macha", was sentenced to 18 years in prison...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.