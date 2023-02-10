Ortega banishes 222 political prisoners from Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA – A total of 222 political prisoners of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo were exiled from Nicaragua and sent on a private flight to the United States.

“Those sentenced who for different crimes violated the legal and constitutional order, attacking the State of Nicaragua and Nicaraguan society, harming the supreme interest of the nation, therefore the immediate and effective deportation of 222 people is ordered,” said the magistrate of the Nicaragua Court of Appeals, Octavio Rothschuh Andino.

Rothschuh is one of the faithful Sandinista magistrates and is under sanctions by different countries for committing human rights violations and violating the laws of Nicaragua.

Who are the political prisoners?

- Advertisement -

According to article 7.1 subsection D and article 7.2 subsection D of the Rome Statutes, “the deportation or forced transfer of a population, whether by expulsion or other coercive acts, from the area in which a person is present is a crime against humanity, in this case, of Nicaraguan citizens being exiled from their own country.

According to information, these are prisoners of conscience who were in different penitentiary systems in the country, in addition to the people who were under house arrest and those detained in the Directorate of Judicial Assistance, better known as “El Chipote”.

“I want to confirm that I am in communication with the United States Department of State and this morning through a phone call they confirmed that the release of the political prisoners has been achieved and that they have been sent on a private flight to Washington,” confirmed Berta Valle, wife of the political prisoner and former presidential candidate, Félix Maradiaga.

Valle is in exile in the United States and she was also charged by the regime with conspiracy.

“I think this is a new moment for the future of our country, we hope that we can have a new Nicaragua for everyone and that family reunification can be achieved,” said Valle.

In line with the measure of the regime, Judge Rothschuh, through the official State media, confirmed that the corresponding official letters were sent to the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, thereby consummating the expulsion from Nicaragua of the prisoners of conscience.

Do they lose their nationality?

- Advertisement -

The National Assembly (Legislature) was summoned urgently Thursday morning to approve a law that legalizes the expulsion from the country of political prisoners, reforming article 21 of the Political Constitution of Nicaragua.

The Special Law that regulates the Loss of Citizenship, which reforms article 21 of the Political Constitution of Nicaragua, was approved with 85 votes in favor, zero against, and zero abstentions.

Article 2 of the Special Law approved this Thursday establishes that “people sentenced” under the provisions of Law 1055, Law for the Defense of People’s Rights to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-determination for Peace, approved in 2020 and used to prosecute For “treason against the homeland” the majority of political prisoners, “will lose their Nicaraguan nationality.”

After the reform, article 21 of the Constitution will read as follows: “The acquisition, loss and recovery of nationality will be regulated by law. The traitors to the homeland lose the quality of Nicaraguan national”.

- Advertisement -

Where did they send the political prisoners?

The decision to exile the political prisoners constitutes a “unilateral” measure of the Ortega and Murillo regime, and upon their arrival in the United States will have legal and medical attention.

The United States ensured that all individuals voluntarily consent to travel and enter the United States through the humanitarian parole process so they can receive legal services and legalize their immigration status.

Sources from the State Department value as positive the fact that the regime has made this decision and awaits the opening of a dialogue. The expectation of the United States Government is that they will support the 222 political prisoners for 3 days and then their relatives and/or support networks will take charge of their transition process.

#URGENTE | Lista completa de los 222 presos políticos desterrados hoy por el régimen de Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo https://t.co/h07VqwFfmi pic.twitter.com/YtE8CqFNW3 — Confidencial Nicaragua (@confidencial_ni) February 9, 2023

Who was banished?

Among those on the list of exiled are former presidential candidates Medardo Mairena, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro, Miguel Mora Barberena, Arturo Cruz, Cristiana Chamorro and Noel Vidaurre.

Monsignor Rolando José Álvarez, bishop of the Archiepiscopal Curia of Matagalpa, does not appear on the list disclosed. The Catholic prelate, accused of the crimes of conspiracy and propagation of false news, awaits trial to be held on February 15.

Sources: ExpedientePublico.org

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.