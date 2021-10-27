Wednesday 27 October 2021
type here...
Search

Ortega pauses political trials of opponents

Central AmericaNicaragua
By Q24N
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (R) and his wife Vice-President Rosario Murillo attend an anniversary ceremony for the birth of Sandinista leader Carlos Fonseca Amador in Managua on June 23, 2021 Photo: Nicaraguan Presidency / Handout
Paying the bills

Latest

Global container crisis raises Costa Rica import prices up to 10 times

QCOSTARICA - The so-called container crisis is one of...
Read more

Decrease in cases, hospitalizations and mortality associated with COVID-19 continues

QCOSTARICA - The trend of decrease of new cases,...
Read more

Carlos Cerdas and Mélida Solís will spend five more months locked up

QCOSTARICA - Despite attempts to trade jail for house...
Read more

Automation Ideas For Your Home

Due to the development of technologies that make it...
Read more

How to Keep Your Online Travel Planning Business Organized

With the travel industry already rebounding nicely from a...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 27: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, October 27, vehicles with...
Read more

Ortega pauses political trials of opponents

TODAY NICARAGUA – The judges in charge of the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

TODAY NICARAGUA – The judges in charge of the cases against some thirty political prisoners stopped setting the dates for their trials. Hiding behind the arguments of “work overload” or “force majeure causes,” they suspended the statutory imposed limits and stated they will notify the parties through a writ.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (R) and his wife Vice-President Rosario Murillo attend an anniversary ceremony for the birth of Sandinista leader Carlos Fonseca Amador in Managua on June 23, 2021 Photo: Nicaraguan Presidency / Handout

Legal experts consider such situations to be “a legal dirty trick” to extend the time of arrest for opponents of the Ortega-Murillo regime.

- Advertisement -

Of the 39 political prisoners that the regime has captured since the end of May in the context of the electoral process, 35 have already been accused of the alleged crimes of conspiracy and money laundering, cases that are of complex proceedings, according to Article 135 of the Criminal Code.

This implies that the trials could last up to 12 months, counting from the first hearing that was held in the first week of September, when some of the prisoners completed 90 days of arrest.

A relative of a political prisoner, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals against him or his family member under arrest, said that “none of the cases has a trial date,” so his assessment is that “they are held in a legal limbo,” since they are no longer in the hearing process, but their cases are stuck in the courts.

Confidencial confirmed that the cases against the political prisoners Juan Sebastián Chamorro, Felix Maradiaga, Arturo Cruz, Jose Adan Aguerri, Violeta Granera, Jose Pallais and Tamara Davila, are in the Fifth Criminal District Court of Managua, but the count of the maximum time limit for the trial has been interrupted.

Likewise, in the Ninth Criminal District Court of Managua, the period for holding the trial against political prisoners Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, Walter Gomez, Marcos Fletes, Pedro Vasquez and Pedro Joaquin Chamorro Barrios is suspended.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleGirl turned 12 and celebrated by getting vaccinated against covid-19
Next articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction October 27: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Nicaraguans head to Honduras border for vaccines

TODAY NICARAGUA – Nearly 8,000 Nicaraguans received COVID-19 vaccines at two...
Read more

Nicaragua steps up press crackdown ahead of November 7 presidential election

TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua continues its repressive escalation against the press...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

How will the QR code work to verify vaccination when entering shops?

QCOSTARICA - Starting December 1, anyone who wants to...
Corruption

Carlos Cerdas and Mélida Solís will spend five more months locked up

QCOSTARICA - Despite attempts to trade jail for house...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.