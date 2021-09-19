Sunday 19 September 2021
Otto Guevara compares Daniel Salas with a dictator for sanitary measures

HealthFront PagePolitics
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The vehicle restriction of odds and evens will be put into effect again from this Saturday, September 18, made Otto Guevara, candidate for deputy for the Liberal Union party, qualify the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, a dictator.

Former perennial presidential candidate Otto Guevara, seeking a seat in the 2022 Legislative Assembly. Image from Twitter

“Of course there are no technical criteria. This is one more occurrence of the health dictator. Up to when will the productive sector continue to endure so much abuse?” Guevara said on his Twitter account.

Read more: Vehicle restrictions will start at 9 pm from Saturday, odds and evens back for the weekend

Considering that it is urgent to reduce the rate of contagion, President Carlos Alvarado defended the restoration of the vehicle restriction by plates on weekends, in addition to limiting the opening of shops until 9:00 pm instead of 10:00 pm.

The measure announced by the government aims to avoid the saturation of medical centers.

“Days ago, medical personnel and directors, expressed the critical situation that exists and as a country we need to shake hands with them. They have protected us for more than a year and that is why we have to be reciprocal (…) This will allow us to also advance in the vaccination process,” said Alvarado.

