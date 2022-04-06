Wednesday 6 April 2022
Our friend, Evan Luck, is doing better, but still needs our help

RICO’s DIGEST – Our friend Evan Luck told me just yesterday he is doing better, on a good road to recovery, but after 4 surgeries still has a way to go.

As part of the fundraising campaign (Gofundme or Sinpe Movil), there will be a stand up comedy show – 100% in English – at the Jazz Café Escazu featuring, from New York, Sasha Guillaume, and Costa Rica’s own Waleska Oporta. The event is hosted by Josema.

The presentation is Monday, April 18.

Get your tickets at jazzcafecostarica.com or via Whatsapp 8429 1818. Tickets are $10 per person or ¢6000 colones.

If you can’t make the show and still want to help Evan, visit the Gofundme page or send what you can via Sinpe Movil (from your phone or bank account in Costa Rica) to the number 8798-1987, Evan’s fiancé, Maria Cecelia.

Also, there is a direct link if you scroll down a little on my FB page, Evanluck CR.

“You guys have saved my life and are keeping me going. Thanks again to everyone for all of the love and support,” posted Evan on social media a day ago.

 

