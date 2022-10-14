“Pacific Paradise” Cruise to dock at Playas del Coco, Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA – On October 16, the expedition ship Ocean Victory will anchor in Playas del Coco, Guanacaste, with 65 passengers and 83 crew members. Ocean Victory is a cruise ship with a high environmental commitment, as it produces the lowest greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per passenger in the sector.

This ship built in 2021 is 104 meters long, 18 meters wide and has 93 large cabins. She is part of a new generation of energy-efficient ships and is of the highest class for ice voyages.

On this trip, she is on a 15-day “Pacific Paradise” itinerary from San Diego, California, visiting destinations such as Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Huatulco and Puerto Chiapas, all in Mexico, plus Playas del Coco, Costa Rica.

During the stay in Guanacaste, it is estimated that 90% of its passengers will take tours visiting the attractions of Playas del Coco and National Parks such as Palo Verde, explained the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rica’s tourism board.

“After the havoc caused by the pandemic, reactivating the economy in our canton has been a great challenge. For our administration, one of the main objectives is to attract new investments, tourist visitation in the area, and what better way to do it than with the visits of tourism that come from luxury expedition cruises.

“The foregoing translates into higher economic income for port locations such as Playas del Coco, where we plan to build a pier in the future that will serve as a berth for the different vessels. We want to place the Carrillo canton on the world map as a tourist destination that offers a wide range of hotels, water activities such as diving and sport fishing, a wide variety of virgin beaches, adventure tourism, a wide gastronomic offer and endless advantages that could be said that only we have it in an integrated way in the area,” said Carlos Cantillo Álvarez, mayor of the Municipality of Carrillo.

The expedition and luxury cruise season in the country begins in October and ends in May of each year. The profile of luxury and expedition cruisers stands out for people between 50 and 70 years old, mainly of American, German, English, Canadian and French nationality; they are usually specialists in some branch of research or enjoy knowledge and enriching experiences.

Source: ICT

