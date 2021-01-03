Sunday 3 January 2021
Painful New Year: Five dead in the early hours of 2021 in Costa Rica

Most of the deaths were due to traffic accidents

by Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – In the first 10 hours of the new year, Costa Rica registered five deaths, most of them in traffic accidents.

The impact was such that parts of the motor and chassis were found meters away when the car hit a pole in San Francisco de Heredia.

This was confirmed by the Red Cross headquarters, which detailed that the first fatal event occurred at 12:09 am on January 1, 2021, in Jiménez de Pococí, Limón, when a motorcyclist, crashed against a trailer in front of the Dos Pinos facilities. The motorcyclist’s identity has not yet transcended.

Another motorcyclist, a foreigner who worked for Uber Eats, died after 2:09 am. The motorcycle apparently skidded and hit a ditch. The accident occurred in La Garita de Alajuela, from the rancho bar Monticel, towards Atenas.

The next death occurred after 02:30 am, when a group of paramedics found a man dead with several stab wounds in the chest. The incident occurred in Chomes de Puntarenas. The victim was not carrying identity documents.

At 03:36 am, in the La Liliana residential area, in San Francisco de Heredia, a driver lost his life after his car crashed head-on into a pole. The impac was so strong that some parts of the engine were thrown several meters away.

The Red Cross also reported that at 4:28 am they attended a case in the Mis Sueños condominium, in San Francisco de Heredia, where they found a lifeless man inside a house. It turned out that the victim had a significant chest wound, but the paramedics could not determine if it was caused by bullets or a knife.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

