Panama awaits a “prompt” solution to the Costa Rican blockade in Paso Canoas

QCOSTARICA – After almost 2 weeks of blockades at the Paso Canoas border crossing, on the border with Panama, the neighboring government reported that the movement of cargo is only through Sixaola.

The National Customs Authority of Panama assured through an official message that at this point protesters allowed the movement of goods and, this Tuesday, personnel of that institution was processing the entry and exit of cargo.

In Paso Canoas, however, the border is closed, stranding truckers on both sides of the borders, with trucks lined up for several kilometers. The estimated economic loss due to the blockade on the Costa Rica side of the border in the millions of dollars.

According to Telemtro, Panamanian businessmen estimate an economic loss of close to US$60 million.

“The Sixaola border post has not seen its activity interrupted. In fact, it has not been closed. In Paso Canoas yes ”, detailed the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Costa Rica (Comex).

For her part, Tayra Barsallo, director of Customs in Panama, assured this Tuesday that she trusts in a prompt solution to the social conflict in Costa Rica to resume the movement of goods as smoothly as possible.

