Panama requires tourists to wear a mask at its main airport

Rico’s COVID Digest – Travelers arriving at Panama’s Tocumen international airport (PTY), which also serves as a regional hub, “must wear a mask,” the government of Laurentino Cortizo said Wednesday.

Panama’s Ministry of Health (Minsa) indicated that although in several countries in the region the measure of mandatory use of the mask has been lifted, “travelers whose destination is Panama must enter the country with their respective mask.”

“Minsa thanks travelers for their cooperation in complying with these biosecurity measures against covid-19,” added the health authorities.

Since March 28, Panama eliminated the mandatory use of the mask in open spaces or outdoors as long as people can maintain physical distance.

Regarding the pandemic, the Minsa reported this Wednesday 519 new cases of covid-19 and one death, which brought the accumulated number of confirmed infections to 769,976 and left 8,180 deaths in more than two years of the pandemic.

