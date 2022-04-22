Friday 22 April 2022
type here...
Search

Panama requires tourists to wear a mask at its main airport

Since January 2021, 8,013,625 doses of the covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Panama, the vast majority from Pfizer, and the rest from AstraZeneca.

Central AmericaPanamaRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
Young asian businessman wearing protective face mask with suit sitting in business first class seat using smartphone due to Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak situation in all of landmass in the world
Paying the bills

Latest

Panama requires tourists to wear a mask at its main airport

Rico's COVID Digest - Travelers arriving at Panama's Tocumen...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado assures that cyber attack seeks to destabilize the country

QCOSTARICA - President Carlos Alvarado, in a recorded video...
Read more

Every 16 hours a person dies in a traffic accident in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - As of April 20 of this year,...
Read more

Buses would stop providing services on weekends and in “off-peak hours” due to high cost of diesel

QCOSTARICA - The increase in fuel prices could lead bus...
Read more

Honduras Extradites Former President to the United States

Q24N TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras extradited former President...
Read more

Two tremors in 34 minutes shake cantons in the southern zone

QCOSTARICA - Two tremors registering 4.5 and 5.2 in...
Read more

Uber almost legal in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - Although there is still a way to...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢655.10 Buy

¢664.58 Sell

22 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Rico’s COVID Digest – Travelers arriving at Panama’s Tocumen international airport (PTY), which also serves as a regional hub, “must wear a mask,” the government of Laurentino Cortizo said Wednesday.

Panama’s Ministry of Health (Minsa) indicated that although in several countries in the region the measure of mandatory use of the mask has been lifted, “travelers whose destination is Panama must enter the country with their respective mask.”

“Minsa thanks travelers for their cooperation in complying with these biosecurity measures against covid-19,” added the health authorities.

- Advertisement -

Since March 28, Panama eliminated the mandatory use of the mask in open spaces or outdoors as long as people can maintain physical distance.

Regarding the pandemic, the Minsa reported this Wednesday 519 new cases of covid-19 and one death, which brought the accumulated number of confirmed infections to 769,976 and left 8,180 deaths in more than two years of the pandemic.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCarlos Alvarado assures that cyber attack seeks to destabilize the country
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Panama announces Blinken’s visit and highlights the strengthening of ties with the US.

Q24N (EFE) The Foreign Minister of Panama, Erika Mouynes, announced the...
Read more

Panama registers zero deaths from Covid-19

Q24N - The Ministry of Health of Panama highlighted that on...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

News

What will become of Hotel Don Carlos?

TODAY COSTA RICA - For decades, Hotel Don Carlos...
National

Semana Santa left 12 dead on the road as a result of traffic accidents

QCOSTARICA - The recently completed Semana Santa (Easter Week)...
Paying the bills